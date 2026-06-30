T-Mobile killing your old legacy plan? Here are 5 carriers you should join instead

Joe Maring / Android Authority

T-Mobile is officially preparing to end support for legacy plans for many of its customers. While the full list of affected plans isn’t yet known, it’s expected to include anything from the Magenta era or before. Some customers might be preparing to suck it up and just deal with the change, which is expected to raise pricing to $3-6 per line on average as the carrier shifts users to newer plans.

Not sure you want to do that? We don’t blame you. If you’ve had enough of T-Mobile and the other big postpaid carriers, below are five options that could make for solid substitutes.

Which T-Mobile alternative would you recommend? 11 votes Google Fi 18 % US Mobile 0 % Metro by T-Mobile 36 % Visible 9 % Total Wireless 9 % Other (Let us know in comments) 27 %

Google Fi

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Google Fi is a natural replacement simply because it’s the only network that offers high-priority access on T-Mobile’s network without paying for a T-Mobile postpaid plan. As if this wasn’t enough of a reason, you can also get the first year locked in at 50% off right now. You might think such a deal would require you to pay for the whole year up front, but that’s not the case.

The most basic Fi plans now start at just $18 a month for the first year, or as low as $33 for its highest-end plan. That’s just for single lines; Google also offers a multi-line discount program. This should be comparable to what most users are currently paying for T-Mobile legacy plans, and might even save you some cash. Either way, it’ll likely be cheaper than whatever plan you are bumped over to when T-Mobile officially ends your legacy plan.

I’d personally start with a Premium plan, at least during the 50% off period. You might as well taste the best option, right? If you opt for Unlimited Premium, you’d pay just $80 in total for 4 lines right now, and yet you’d get 100GB of high-speed data, 50GB high-speed tethering, as well as solid freebies like 100GB of Google One storage and free connectivity perks for tablets, laptops, and watches. Of course, it’s worth noting you might miss out on a few things, depending on your legacy plan. There are no streaming perks here, for starters. You’ll also find limited phone deals, but to be honest, that’s also true of legacy plans anymore.

For those who prefer truly unlimited data, you might want to keep looking. If you have more modest needs, Google Fi is the only option that performs identically in actual network use.

US Mobile

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US Mobile is another decent alternative, especially for those with older legacy plans like Simple Choice that were originally designed around data limits. It’s true that all of T-Mobile’s legacy plans now have unlimited data, but that doesn’t mean you actually use it all. If you’re a modest data user, you’ll find US Mobile plans as low as $8 a month for 2GB of data.

Need more data? Even its unlimited plans start at only $25 a month, and you can save even more by paying annually. US Mobile not only gives you unlimited high-speed data and unlimited talk and text, but also 20GB of hotspot data and the ability to choose from all three major US networks. There’s even an optional fee that lets you run two networks at once.

Curious if there are enough features here to keep up? The answer is mostly yes. If your legacy plan had streaming perks and you want something similar, you’ll find that US Mobile also offers limited streaming perks for multi-line plans. Some of its plans even include extras like international calling features or a free smartwatch plan.

You also get high-priority data on AT&T and Verizon’s network, though T-Mobile fans will still get better performance from postpaid T-Mobile or Google Fi plans.

Metro by T-Mobile

Edgar Cervantes / Android Authority

If you love T-Mobile service but aren’t interested in moving to a new plan, Metro could also be worth a look. It offers many of the same features as T-Mobile for less, including perks like T-Mobile Tuesdays and Amazon Prime access on its highest-end plan.

Metro is far from the cheapest prepaid option on the list, as standard unlimited plans range from $40 to $60 per month. None of these will probably be a cost-effective replacement for legacy T-Mobile service, but that’s where the BYOD plans come in. If you bring your own phone, you’ll pay just $25 a month for unlimited service, or as little as $20 a month when paid annually.

Joe Maring / Android Authority

For those who still like the idea of brick-and-mortar support, Metro also has physical stores where you can walk in to sign up for service, buy a phone, or get help with your account. You’ll also find that taxes and fees are included here, another thing that it has in common with T-Mobile legacy plans.

Bottom line: if you are looking for a change but still want a fairly postpaid-like experience, Metro might be worth a look.

Visible

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Visible is the first option on this list that’s not running on T-Mobile’s network. While switching networks might sound overwhelming, the good news is that Verizon has solid coverage in most parts of the US, which should be at least comparable to T-Mobile’s in most locations.

What really makes Visible stand out, though, is its simplicity. T-Mobile’s new plan lineup is more bloated than ever, and even many prepaid carriers like US Mobile have so many options that it can make your head spin trying to keep up.

Visible offers just three plans, all of which include unlimited talk, text, 5G data, and hotspot use. Prices range from $25 to $45 a month, with all taxes and fees included. Want to save even more? Annual plans start at $275 and cap at $450, which works out to $23-$38 a month. I’ll be honest, I typically don’t recommend the entry-level plan, as low-priority data on Verizon’s network can be fairly limiting. That said, the $35 and $45 plans both include virtually unlimited high-priority data and hotspot access, though the latter will be at a slightly reduced speed.

If you don’t mind switching to Verizon, you’ll find that Visible offers great rates and easy-to-understand plans. It’s well worth a look.

Total Wireless

Total Wireless isn’t a carrier I recommend often, largely because you need a lot of lines before it becomes a good deal. Still, many legacy customers on Reddit are lamenting price increases, precisely because they have 4 or 5 lines, and the idea of paying $20-$30 more a month isn’t easy to swallow. If this is your situation, Total Wireless could be a good fit.

While pricing ranges from $35 to $60 a month for a single line, those with at least four lines see this range drop to as little as $23.75 to $28.75 a month. Prefer something more basic? There’s even a BYOD plan for just $25 a month.

Personally, I’d recommend the Total All Access plan as a wonderful alternative to many T-Mobile legacy plans. It not only includes unlimited talk, text, and data, but you also get international roaming in over 140 countries and Disney Plus Premium streaming. This includes high-priority access to Verizon’s network.

Total also has some decent prepaid phone promotions from time to time, limited but existing brick-and-mortar support, and a general experience that feels closer to a big carrier like you’d get with Metro by T-Mobile.

If you’re considering a Verizon-based option, Total is the best choice for larger families, while Visible is best for those who only need a line or two.

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