There's more bad news for T-Mobile users as carrier ends KickBack program

Joe Maring / Android Authority

TL;DR T-Mobile has quietly told customers that it’s ending its KickBack program.

The program gave subscribers a $10 discount for each line that stayed under 2GB of mobile data usage.

This news also comes a few days after T-Mobile retired older plans and forced users to migrate to newer ones.

T-Mobile had some bad news for subscribers earlier this week, as it confirmed that it would be retiring older plans and forcing users to newer ones. Unsurprisingly, some of these new plans were more expensive. It turns out there’s more bad news, though.

T-Mobile subscribers on Reddit have reported that the carrier’s KickBack program is ending. Affected users received a text message from the carrier to notify them of this news. Check out a screenshot below.

The network’s KickBack program gave customers $10 off per line for each line that stayed under 2GB of mobile data usage in a month. Staying under 2GB of usage can be tough, but this goal was well within reach if you have Wi-Fi at home and at work.

The fact that this applied to each line on a plan meant that the savings could quickly stack up. In fact, Redditors reported KickBack savings of $20 to $90 a month. That’s a huge chunk of change saved on your phone bill.

T-Mobile notes that the program will be discontinued on July 13. So between this news and forced migration, we don’t blame you if you’re now on the hunt for an alternative carrier.

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