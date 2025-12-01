Here are 5 T-Mobile deals I recommend in time for the holidays

Joe Maring / Android Authority

T-Mobile is not only the fastest-growing of the big three carriers, but it’s also the most affordable of the big three. That said, the gap isn’t as big as it used to be, but the good news is that there are plenty of solid T-Mobile deals that can still make it worth the switch. Whether you’re a new or existing customer, you’ll find trade-in offers, free device promos, and even occasionally free or heavily discounted lines.

Below, we’ve rounded up the top promotions available heading into October of 2025 for phones, tablets, and smartwatches. While many of these offers might be similar to last month’s promotions, there are a few changes, including better offers on the iPhone 17 and a few other shifts.

Get the iPhone 17 or iPhone 17 Air for free without any trade-in required

Right now, you can get the recently released iPhone 17 and 17 Air for free without any trade-in, for those switching to T-Mobile on an Experience Beyond, Experience More, or Go5G Next plan. Those interested in the iPhone 17 Pro or Pro Max might not be able to get it for free without a trade, but you can still get it for up to $1,000 off.

Already with T-Mobile? You can still get the phone for free with a trade-in, regardless of the device’s condition. The only catch is you’ll need to be on Experience Beyond or Go5G. For those on cheaper plans, you can still get the same offer, but only if you’re trading in and also adding a new line.

Get a free Pixel 10 with most plans, no trade-in necessary

T-Mobile is offering the Pixel 10 for free or up to $1,000 off on the rest of the Pixel 10 family, at least as long as you add a new line on Essentials or higher.

Don’t need a new line? Thankfully, you can still get a free Pixel 10 or up to $1,000 off on another Pixel 10 series device on nearly any T-Mobile plan when you trade in a qualifying device.

Save $1,000 on the Galaxy Z Fold 7 or Z Flip 7 without a trade

Right now, you can save up to $1,000 on the Galaxy Z Fold 7 or Z Flip 7 at T-Mobile. Unlike other carriers, you don’t need a trade-in; you just need to add a new line on the Experience More or Experience Beyond plan. Here’s a breakdown of what to expect: Galaxy Z Flip 7 for free (via 24-month bill credits)

Galaxy Z Fold 7 for $799.99 after credits If you are already with T-Mobile and don’t need a new line, you can still get the same savings on an existing Experience More or Beyond plan, though you’ll be required to trade in a device to qualify. What about those on another plan? You can still trade in a device for $400 in credit, paid over 24 months.

Are you unsure whether the Galaxy Z Fold 7 or Z Flip 7 is right for you? Check out our Galaxy Z Fold 7 and Galaxy Z Flip 7 reviews to get a closer look.

Get up to $1,000 off the Samsung Galaxy S25 range

The Galaxy S25 series is available with discounts of up to $1,000 with a trade-in on Experience More or Go5G Plus. Even better, the device can be in virtually any condition. Don’t have a trade-in? You can still save $800 when you add a new line. The Galaxy S25 Edge, normally $1,100, can also be free with the right trade-in and Experience Beyond or Go5G Next.

Want to know more about the S25 series? Our Galaxy S25 buyer’s guide has all the details.

T-Mobile will give you 4 lines and 4 free phones for $25 per line, no trade-ins required

Right now you can get four lines of T-Mobile Essentials and four free phones for $25 per line, and you don’t even have to trade any devices in to get in on the offer. You’ll have the choice between an iPhone 17 or a Galaxy S25 with this promotion. While it’s not uncommon to find free phones on the higher-end postpaid plans, deals like this are much rarer when it comes to prepaid.

That’s a look at all of the best T-Mobile deals currently available, but we’ll continue to release updated versions of this post monthly to ensure you always have the latest deals.

