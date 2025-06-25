Survey reveals this is the T-Mobile alternative most people would go for

Joe Maring / Android Authority

With over 131 million subscribers as of Q1 2025, T-Mobile is the second-largest telecom carrier in the US. However, recent decisions like retiring the Go5G lineup of plans in favor of the new Experience plans and unbundling taxes and fees from monthly prices have caused many users to start looking for alternatives in case they want to jump ship. We asked users what carrier they would choose as a T-Mobile alternative, and Google Fi and Visible turned up as the top two choices.

Our survey received over 4,400 votes, and over 1,280 people voted in favor of Google Fi, giving it 29% of our votes.

Google Fi as a top T-Mobile alternative makes sense, too, as Fi uses T-Mobile’s towers for its coverage. If you already have good T-Mobile network reception and want to switch out for other reasons, Google Fi will most likely give you equally good coverage. Google Fi’s plans are also cheaper than T-Mobile’s, and during network congestion, Fi customers are prioritized at the same level as regular T-Mobile postpaid plans. The cherry on top is that users get free smartwatch data across all Google Fi plans, and we can see why enthusiasts like Fi.

Visible is the runner-up T-Mobile alternative, getting over 1,050 votes for a 24% claim. This MVNO uses Verizon’s network for its coverage, which makes it a good option if you plan to move out of T-Mobile because of cell reception issues (as long as Verizon works well in your area). Visible also offers plans that are not only competitively priced but also very straightforward, so you don’t get stuck in analysis paralysis. Taxes and fees are included too, making your decision less of a math puzzle than it is with T-Mobile.

On number three, we have Mint Mobile, which also relies on T-Mobile’s towers for its cell service. The draw here is that some users prefer paying their phone bill in bulk, which gives them a higher upfront cost, but some of the cheapest effective monthly rates available anywhere, going down as low as $15 per month for unlimited talk, text, and 5G data for three months. Some caveats come along with the low price, so we aren’t surprised this didn’t make it to the top of the list.

Not a popular choice, but some users also prefer US Mobile and Metro by T-Mobile. Comments also mentioned Boost Mobile, Straight Talk, Helium Mobile, Tello, and even Connect by T-Mobile as emergent choices that work out for some people.

At the end of the day, these choices are subjective, as what works out for one may not work out for another. This is precisely why we need healthy competition between carriers. These alternative MVNOs show that there are no wrong choices here, and there’s something for everyone.

