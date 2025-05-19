I now recommend this carrier over T-Mobile for most users

Edgar Cervantes / Android Authority

For a long time, I have recommended T-Mobile as the go-to carrier if you want a postpaid plan without sky-high prices or the usual corporate nonsense. Unfortunately, over the last few years, it’s become harder to stand by that advice.

In terms of pricing and policies, T-Mobile no longer clearly stands apart from Verizon or even AT&T. With the introduction of its new Experience plans and the move away from tax and fee transparency, the writing’s on the wall. The Uncarrier is officially just another big carrier.

At this point, your choice mainly comes down to which network offers the best coverage in your area — Verizon, AT&T, or T-Mobile. You’ll get mostly the same games and questionable sales tactics regardless of where you sign up.

Want T-Mobile on the cheap? There is a better way If you still like T-Mobile’s network but hate the rising costs, there are more affordable alternatives. Plenty of prepaid carriers run on T-Mobile’s infrastructure, and while many offer decent perks, nearly all of them come with a big compromise: lower data priority.

That means during times of heavy traffic, these users get pushed to the back of the line. In areas with strong T-Mobile capacity, you might not notice. But in congested regions, these plans can become painfully slow during peak hours.

If you’re looking for a plan that gets you as close as possible to the postpaid experience without the postpaid price, there’s really only one solid alternative: Google Fi Wireless.

Why I recommend Google Fi Wireless over T-Mobile

Google Fi Wireless has always been a solid alternative for those who want access to T-Mobile’s network without all the postpaid baggage. But with the addition of its new Essentials plan and broader improvements across its lineup, Fi has become the best T-Mobile alternative — especially if you’re aiming for that postpaid experience without the premium cost.

Google Fi stands out for T-Mobile customers who are happy with their current coverage but are frustrated by rising prices and shifting policies. Let’s take a closer look at how it compares across key areas.

Lower pricing than T-Mobile postpaid across the board

Pricing Essentials Saver

Prices per line, plus taxes and fees:



$50 for one line

$40 for two lines

$33.33 for three lines

Essentials

Prices per line, plus taxes/fees:



$60 for one line

$45 for two lines

$30 for three lines

$26.25 for four lines

$24 for five lines



$100/month for Essentials 4 Line Offer - better deal if you sign up for all four lines at once.



Experience More

Prices per line, plus taxes/fees:



$85 for one line

$70 for two lines

$42.50 for three lines

$42.50 for four lines

$40 for five lines

Experience Beyond

Prices per line, plus taxes/fees:



$100 for one line

$85 for two lines

$56.66 for three lines

$53.75 for four lines

$52 for five lines

Google Fi Flexible

Prices per line, plus taxes/fees (no data included):



$20 for one line

$18 for two lines

$17 for three lines

$16 for four to six lines



- Data is priced at $10 per gig

Google Fi Essentials

Prices per line, plus taxes and fees:



$35 for one line

$30 for two lines

$27 for three lines

$23 for four to six lines



Google Fi Unlimited Standard

Prices per line, plus taxes and fees:



$50 for one line

$40 for two lines

$30 for three lines

$25 for four to six lines

Google Fi Unlimited Premium

Prices per line, plus taxes and fees:



$65 for one line

$55 for two lines

$45 for three lines

$40 for four to six lines



T-Mobile’s postpaid plans range from $50 to $85 per line, or $25 to $53.75 per line for four users. In contrast, Google Fi’s plans start as low as $20 for one line (on the Flexible plan) or $16 per line for four or more. That plan excludes data, so for a more direct comparison, let’s look at the unlimited lineup.

Google Fi’s unlimited plans range from $35 to $65 for a single line, or $23 to $40 per line for four or more. In nearly every case, Google Fi is the cheaper option; In some situations, it even offers better data priority.

High-priority data for less To understand data priority, we need to talk about QCI, or Quality of Service Identifiers. Carriers use these to manage congestion. The lower the QCI number, the higher your data priority. Here’s how T-Mobile allocates QCI tiers: QCI 6: Used by T-Mobile’s mid-tier and premium postpaid plans

QCI 7: T-Mobile Essentials (for the first 50GB)

QCI 8: Usually for hotspot data

QCI 9: Used after the Essentials threshold and by most prepaid and partner brands (e.g., Mint, Metro, US Mobile) Most T-Mobile MVNOs sit at QCI 9, but Google Fi is the exception. You’ll get QCI 6 priority on Fi — the same level as T-Mobile’s top-tier plans — while still paying less than you would on Essentials (which only gets QCI 7 up to 50GB).

T-Mobile only offers its fastest priority to its own direct customers, but Google Fi is the exception!

There is one trade-off: Google Fi only gives you 30GB to 100GB of high-priority QCI 6 access (depending on the plan), after which speeds are heavily throttled. Meanwhile, T-Mobile Essentials users get 50GB of slightly slower QCI 7 data, followed by unlimited QCI 9 data, which, while lower priority, remains usable in most non-congested areas.

If you’re constantly using cellular data, T-Mobile Essentials might be better. But for those who primarily rely on Wi-Fi and want high-speed performance when it matters, Google Fi’s limits shouldn’t be a dealbreaker.

International features T-Mobile offers solid international perks, especially at the higher end. Here’s what each of its main plans includes: T-Mobile Essentials and Essentials Saver : Unlimited talk, text, and data at up to 128Kbps in Canada & Mexico, as well as unlimited texting in 215 plus countries and destinations. You’ll also get unlimited international texting from within the US.

: Unlimited talk, text, and data at up to 128Kbps in Canada & Mexico, as well as unlimited texting in 215 plus countries and destinations. You’ll also get unlimited international texting from within the US. T-Mobile Experience More: Everything above plus 15GB of high-speed data in Canada and Mexico (unlimited 256kbps after), as well as 5GB of high-speed data (unlimited 256Kbps) in 215 plus countries and destinations. Free in-flight connections and T-Mobile Travel perks as well.

Everything above plus 15GB of high-speed data in Canada and Mexico (unlimited 256kbps after), as well as 5GB of high-speed data (unlimited 256Kbps) in 215 plus countries and destinations. Free in-flight connections and T-Mobile Travel perks as well. T-Mobile Experience Beyond: Everything above plus an upgrade to 30GB of high-speed data in Canada and Mexico, and 15GB in over 200 additional countries. These features are decent, but Google Fi’s Unlimited Standard and Premium plans often outshine them: Google Fi Unlimited Standard : Data in Mexico and Canada, and free texts from the US to over 200 destinations.

: Data in Mexico and Canada, and free texts from the US to over 200 destinations. Google Fi Unlimited Premium: Everything above, as well as 50GB of high-speed data in over 200 destinations (with unlimited 256Kbps after). Be aware that the Essentials plan on Google Fi doesn’t include any international data at all. So, if you’re comparing Google Fi Essentials to T-Mobile Essentials Saver, T-Mobile technically has the edge at the entry level.

However, once you step up to Fi Standard, the balance tips. It matches or exceeds what you get from T-Mobile Essentials and starts at the same price. And at the top end, Fi Premium offers far more international data than even T-Mobile’s best plans — all while still costing less.

Carrier promotions and deals

There’s a persistent myth that prepaid plans don’t offer deals on devices, financing, or “free” phones. That might be true for some MVNOs — but not for Google Fi.

Current Google Fi promotions include: Pixel 9a free with 24 monthly bill credits

$800 off Pixel 9 Pro with 24 monthly bill credits

$600 off Galaxy S25+ with 24 monthly bill credits The catch? No iPhones. You’ll need to bring your own if you’re an Apple user, since Fi doesn’t sell them directly.

To be fair, T-Mobile’s phone deals are more extensive, including promos for Apple, Samsung, and other major brands — especially for trade-ins and upgrades. But many of these “free phones” end up costing more over time once you factor in the higher monthly rates. In contrast, Google Fi’s lower base pricing makes its phone deals genuinely competitive.

Are there any advantages to postpaid?

Despite all the benefits of Fi, I’ll admit there are still some things that T-Mobile does better, or at least more conveniently. Here are just a few of the bigger ones: In-store support : T-Mobile has retail stores where you can get help in person. Google Fi is fully online or phone-based.

: T-Mobile has retail stores where you can get help in person. Google Fi is fully online or phone-based. Streaming perks : T-Mobile offers Netflix (with ads), Apple TV+, and Hulu (with ads) on select plans. Google Fi offers only a YouTube Premium trial and Google One access.

: T-Mobile offers Netflix (with ads), Apple TV+, and Hulu (with ads) on select plans. Google Fi offers only a YouTube Premium trial and Google One access. iPhone support : T-Mobile sells, promotes, and finances iPhones directly. Fi requires BYOD for Apple users.

: T-Mobile sells, promotes, and finances iPhones directly. Fi requires BYOD for Apple users. Wider free phone promotions: It’s not just Apple devices; you’ll find T-Mobile has more free promotions in general.

It’s not just Apple devices; you’ll find T-Mobile has more free promotions in general. Unlimited data: Fi plans slow drastically after 30–100GB, to the point you won’t even be able to check emails very well via data. T-Mobile plans include unlimited data, even on the lower priority T-Mobile Essentials tier. It is also slowed in times of congestion, but should still typically be usable, unlike Google Fi. There are also a few shared traits that might not be immediately obvious that are worth mentioning: Taxes and fees . Neither carrier includes taxes and fees by default on newer plans.

. Neither carrier includes taxes and fees by default on newer plans. Customer service is arguably on the decline . Both have received increasing criticism. T-Mobile is pushing more users toward its T Life app, while some Google Fi customers report long wait times and inconsistent support quality.

. Both have received increasing criticism. T-Mobile is pushing more users toward its T Life app, while some Google Fi customers report long wait times and inconsistent support quality. You’ll largely get the same network. Both run primarily on the T-Mobile network. However, Google Fi doesn’t offer quite as extensive of domestic roaming options as T-Mobile, though this won’t matter to users if you stick to areas where T-Mobile’s network is strong.

Are there any other T-Mobile alternatives worth considering?

While I stand by the idea that Google Fi is the best T-Mobile alternative for those who want a near-postpaid experience, there are other strong options out there — especially if you’re looking to save even more or don’t need premium perks like high-priority data or international features.

Here are three top contenders worth a look: Mint Mobile : Mint offers incredibly competitive pricing, especially when you pay annually. You’ll get truly unlimited data (with a soft cap), and the service is great in areas with solid T-Mobile coverage. It doesn’t include perks like international data or priority access, but the pricing can be hard to beat.

: Mint offers incredibly competitive pricing, especially when you pay annually. You’ll get truly unlimited data (with a soft cap), and the service is great in areas with solid T-Mobile coverage. It doesn’t include perks like international data or priority access, but the pricing can be hard to beat. Metro by T-Mobile : Metro is technically T-Mobile’s prepaid arm, so it offers a very similar experience to postpaid. You’ll find solid phone deals (especially on budget and mid-range devices), in-store support, and decent plan variety. It’s the closest in tone and feel to a traditional T-Mobile experience, just without the QCI 6 perks.

: Metro is technically T-Mobile’s prepaid arm, so it offers a very similar experience to postpaid. You’ll find solid phone deals (especially on budget and mid-range devices), in-store support, and decent plan variety. It’s the closest in tone and feel to a traditional T-Mobile experience, just without the QCI 6 perks. US Mobile: US Mobile lets you use the T-Mobile network, but also gives you the flexibility to switch to Verizon or AT&T depending on your device and SIM. You can even run dual-network plans. The pricing is solid, the flexibility is unmatched, and the app experience is far better than most MVNOs. That said, none of these match Google Fi in high-priority data access or international perks. Metro comes closest on promotions, but focuses more on budget and older phones. Fi leans into newer Android flagships and offers much better global data access, especially on its Premium plan.

If your top priority is saving money, these three are excellent and could be similar or even cheaper. But if you want the best value for a premium experience on T-Mobile’s network, Google Fi still wins.

What about T-Mobile prepaid? You might think T-Mobile Prepaid would be a great alternative, and while it’s not bad, I’d still likely recommend Google Fi or one of the above options over it. Here’s why: Pricing is pretty high . You’ll pay $40-$60 per line, or $25-$37.50 per line for 4.

. You’ll pay $40-$60 per line, or $25-$37.50 per line for 4. You’ll get more features with Fi. You might get streaming and other extras with postpaid, but prepaid service is pretty basic despite its higher pricing. Now, you might be thinking that you’ll also get some unique benefits like in-store help, device financing, and special upgrade perks. Unfortunately, none of that is on the table for prepaid. While corporate stores are technically able to help prepaid customers, I’ve heard countless reports over the years on Reddit and other online communities suggesting that many of these stores will do their best to avoid helping prepaid accounts.

In truth, T-Mobile Prepaid is mostly an overpriced service that’s coasting off its brand recognition. It’s not a bad plan, it’s just not very competitive.

Google Fi is better than T-Mobile, unless you’re one of the exceptions

I don’t like to deal in absolutes, but in 2025, I can say with confidence that Google Fi is my top recommendation if you’re looking to stay on the T-Mobile network. I wouldn’t recommend signing up for a new T-Mobile postpaid plan as a first or even second choice. The fact that T-Mobile has moved away from including taxes and its entire Uncarrier marketing gimmick means it just isn’t that compelling of a choice anymore.

To be fair, Verizon and AT&T aren’t any better. The main reason to go postpaid in 2025 is convenience — and some people are willing to pay extra for that.

It’s true, T-Mobile and the other big three carriers are less hassle. You have in-person, online, and phone-based customer service. You have the widest range of free phone promotions. You have plenty of insurance and payment plan options. You get free streaming services.

Google Fi offers a similar experience to T-Mobile, while also delivering a great value!

Almost all of these things can be matched on prepaid — just with more hoops. For example, you might not get Netflix or Hulu for free, but the money you save can easily cover those subscriptions. It just takes a bit more work.

There’s also the reality that prepaid changes faster than postpaid. Carriers like T-Mobile usually tweak their plans slowly while gradually increasing fees. Meanwhile, prepaid carriers can dramatically shift pricing and perks in a shorter timeframe. That means you’ll need to stay informed and be ready to switch when necessary.

Some people don’t want to do that. Some people want convenience, with no concern for pricing. And that’s fine. If you’re willing to pay more to avoid the hassle, T-Mobile might still be a better fit for you.

What about legacy customers on T-Mobile’s network? If you’re already a T-Mobile customer, don’t be too quick to leave — especially if you’re on a legacy plan.

Many T-Mobile ONE and Magenta users still have plans that offer better value than anything currently available. If you’ve got free lines, locked-in discounts, or bundled extras, you might not gain much by switching and could even end up spending more. The same goes for Go5G users to a lesser extent. These plans include taxes and fees and are more competitively priced than the new Experience lineup.

In short, if you’re already on a great deal, it might be best to stick with what you’ve got, at least for now.

Postpaid is no longer the best route for most

T-Mobile’s recent changes mark the end of an era. It’s no longer the disruptor it once was. With rising prices, dropped perks, and a growing resemblance to the carriers it once mocked, it’s become harder to recommend as a default.

Thankfully, there’s still Google Fi Wireless — a smarter, cheaper way to stay on the T-Mobile network without getting caught in the same corporate traps. Just remember: no plan is perfect forever. But right now? Google Fi is as close as it gets while retaining T-Mobile’s network.

While prepaid might still offer small disadvantages over postpaid, the gap has become much smaller, and yet the price divide has widened massively. In other words, for most people, the savings will be worth the hassle. Open to Verizon or AT&T’s networks? Visible and Cricket could also be worth a look.

