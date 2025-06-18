T-Mobile is ruining almost all of its plans with new taxes and fees charges

Joe Maring / Android Authority

TL;DR T-Mobile will reportedly start charging taxes and fees on top of its tablet, smartwatch, and hotspot plans.

Previously, these plans were still available with taxes and fees included in their monthly prices.

The change is said to take effect as early as today, with wording on T-Mobile’s website suggesting they’re already rolling out.

Earlier this year, T-Mobile made a pretty significant change (read: downgrade) to its unlimited plans. After almost a decade of bundling taxes and fees into its prices, T-Mobile stopped doing this when it rolled out its Experience plans in April. Now, it looks like T-Mobile is preparing to start charging taxes and fees for almost every plan it sells.

If you visit the T-Mobile website today, you’ll see that taxes and fees are an additional charge for all of the carrier’s cell phone plans. However, T-Mobile’s other plans for tablets, smartwatches, and hotspot data still bundle taxes and fees into the monthly price. According to “multiple sources” from The Mobile Report, this will soon be changing.

For example, T-Mobile’s Watch Plan Plus currently costs $15/month, with taxes and fees included in that $15 price. But if The Mobile Report‘s sources are correct, that’ll soon be $15/month plus extra taxes and fees on top of it. The same is true for T-Mobile’s Tablet Unlimited Plan, 25GB mobile hotspot plan, and virtually every non-cell phone plan T-Mobile sells.

The Mobile Report claims that the extra taxes and fees on top of T-Mobile’s additional plans may take effect either today or sometime soon after today (June 18).

At the time of publication, T-Mobile’s website still states that taxes and fees are included in its smartwatch plans, though its tablet plans indicate you’ll pay the listed price “plus taxes and fees.” The Wayback Machine indicates that tablet plans were still showing “taxes and fees included” as early as June 5, so something has clearly changed recently.

That said, there is some good news. Anyone who’s currently signed up for a tablet, smartwatch, or hotspot plan with taxes and fees included in the price will be grandfathered into that, meaning your price for those plans will stay the same.

Additionally, and somewhat confusingly, it’s also reported that T-Mobile’s home internet plans, which currently charge taxes and fees in addition to the monthly rate, will soon include those taxes and fees in their listed price. It’s a bizarre move when T-Mobile is doing the opposite for all of its other plans, but that’s what’s supposedly happening.

As someone who recently left T-Mobile after being a customer for 10 years, this latest move from the company doesn’t surprise me, but that doesn’t make it any less disappointing. Not having to worry about extra taxes and fees on top of my monthly bill was one of the main reasons I signed up for T-Mobile in the first place. But, obviously, that’s no longer something the carrier is interested in.

We’ve reached out to T-Mobile for comment and will update this if/when we hear back.