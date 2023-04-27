How to sync your Fitbit account with Strava

Strava is one of the most popular exercise apps available. It’s great for those who frequently run and bike, but what if you want to track those workouts in Fitbit and sync your Fitbit workouts with Strava? The process is very straightforward. We detail the steps of syncing your Fitbit and Strava accounts below.

QUICK ANSWER Link Fitbit and Strava by heading to the dedicated webpage, logging in to your Strava account, and authorizing the two services. Follow any additional prompts to begin the syncing process. JUMP TO KEY SECTIONS How to sync Fitbit and Strava

Why you should sync Fitbit and Strava

Troubleshooting Fitbit and Strava

How to sync Fitbit and Strava

Via a web browser The syncing process is incredibly easy; you only need a web browser. We prefer this method over the app as it’s far simpler if you’re already logged in to both services on your PC or Mac.

Open this web page on your PC, Mac, or phone browser. After reading the instructions, tap Connect. Here, you’ll need to log in to your Strava account. Input your details, and hit the Log In button. If you don’t have a Strava account, hit the Sign Up button. If you forgot your password, tap the Forgot your password link and follow the prompts. On the next page, read through the data that Fitbit will gain access to. If you’re happy, tap Authorize. If not, deselect the checkboxes for specific metrics, then tap Authorize.

Next, log in to Fitbit. Fill out your details, and tap Login. Double-check what Strava can access from your Fitbit account on the next screen. Deselect the specific metrics if you want, or tap Allow All. Tap Allow when you’re happy. Finally, on the next screen, read through the Fitbit Strava syncing process, and tap Ok, got it when complete. The two services are now connected.

Via the Strava app If you prefer using the app, the process is detailed below.

Open the Strava app on your phone. Tap the Settings icon in the top-right of the screen. Tap Link Other Services, then select Connect a device to Strava. Select Fitbit. Tap Connect Fitbit. The web login dialog will appear. Log in to Fitbit using your details, then tap Login. Read through the data that Fitbit will gain access to. If you’re happy, tap Authorize. If not, deselect the checkboxes for specific metrics, then tap Authorize. Next, double-check what Strava can access from your Fitbit account. Deselect specific metrics if you want, or tap Allow All. When happy, tap Allow. Finally, on the next screen, read through the Fitbit Strava syncing process, and tap Ok, got it when complete. The two services are now connected.

Why you should sync Fitbit and Strava Syncing Fitbit and Strava enables two-way sharing of your activities across the two platforms. Fitbit activities containing GPS data will appear in your Strava feed. Think tracked runs, cycles, or recorded walks. This means that general activity won’t appear in the app, which helps keep the activity clutter to a minimum on Strava.

Alternatively, if you start an exercise on Strava, you’ll also find that exercise session’s calorie and active minutes data on Fitbit’s app.

Fitbit and Strava syncing problems and solutions You may run into a few issues syncing Fitbit and Strava, but thankfully there are some tried, trusted, and pretty simple solutions. If you’re facing syncing issues between Strava and Fitbit, you should try reconnecting the accounts, resyncing your tracker, and then waiting an hour for any updates to appear.

Notably, if you’re trying to sync exercises without any GPS data, they will not sync. This means only exercises, like outdoor running and cycling with connected GPS or built-in GPS data, will appear on Strava.

Check if Strava’s service is up and running. As Strava handles syncing, any server issues will affect your data sync. View its status dashboard for any potential issues.

FAQs

Should I download the Fitbit Strava app? The Strava app on Fitbit devices only shows a list of recorded activities from the service. There’s no way to record workouts from your Fitbit using Strava. So if you want access to your Strava activities on your wrist, the app is useful.

Why are my Fitbit exercises not syncing with Strava? Strava will only sync activity with GPS data. If you have a tracker with connected GPS only, you’ll need to take your phone along on your workout. It also won’t record activities that do not use GPS data.

Can I sync my Fitbit account to Strava for free? Yes. You don’t need Fitbit Premium or a Strava subscription to sync the two services.

