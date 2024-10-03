Poll: Have you switched from Google Assistant to Gemini?

Edgar Cervantes / Android Authority

Gemini has been around for over a year now (initially launching as Bard), and Google allows users to switch to the new chatbot as their default assistant on Android phones.

Have you made the switch from Google Assistant yet? That’s what we’d like to find out in our featured poll. So let us know by voting below.

Have you switched from Google Assistant to Gemini? 235 votes Yes 41 % No 43 % I don't use assistants 15 %

There are plenty of reasons to switch to Gemini, such as improved natural language processing, the ability to understand complex questions, and the ability to summarize text. It even allows you to ask questions about uploaded images such as screenshots and photos. Colleague Ryan Haines also mentioned that he’s coming around to Gemini after using the Pixel 9 series.

Then again, Google Assistant is still the more capable assistant in several ways. For one, Google Assistant offers more robust support for routines and automations. The legacy assistant also offers better support for smart home functionality and toggling device settings. Assistant also supports interpreter mode and some media services that aren’t accessible via Gemini.

It’s worth noting that Gemini still uses Google Assistant for some tasks, such as device-specific settings (e.g., flashlight, phone calls), setting alarms and timers, and smart home controls. You should still vote “yes” if you activate these features via Gemini.

