This great Switch emulator on Android just got its one-year anniversary update

Nick Fernandez / Android Authority

TL;DR The team behind the Eden emulator has delivered a significant update on the one-year anniversary of the app’s release.

Android users can expect better compatibility and support for Snapdragon devices, as well as a fix for Luigi’s Mansion 3.

Nintendo has cracked down on Switch emulators in recent years, but that hasn’t stopped the team behind Eden. This app launched last year and quickly became arguably the best Nintendo Switch emulator on Android. It’s been one year since Eden’s release, and the team has now offered a significant app update to mark the occasion.

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According to Eden’s Discord group, the anniversary update brings a variety of fixes to the emulator. On the Android side of things, the team says you can expect better compatibility and performance on devices with Qualcomm Snapdragon chips. In other words, don’t be surprised if some games that previously ran too slowly are now playable. A previous release-candidate changelog suggested that these changes applied to older Snapdragon devices. But this is a bleeding-edge emulator, so you can’t expect Switch titles to run on your potato of a phone.

There are also a few other Android-specific changes, such as the ability to control the number of “Vulkan workers” and a “legacy rescale pass” feature that should fix games like Luigi’s Mansion 3. Other general Eden emulator changes include support for firmware version 22.0, an integrated auto-updater, and a variety of Vulkan fixes and improvements.

This update also comes after a major update in January brought even more changes. This includes improved support for Turnip GPU drivers (along with a dedicated page to manage them), a quick settings menu, and fixes for high-profile games like Metroid Prime 4. Needless to say, we’re glad to see more improvements and additions in the wake of Nintendo’s legal crackdowns.

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