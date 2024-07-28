Robert Triggs / Android Authority

As an Android fan, you might find it difficult to imagine switching to an iPhone. However, a massive portion of formerly Android smartphone users have just leaped over Apple’s walled garden.

Per a recent report by analytics company CIRP, 17% of iPhone buyers previously owned an Android device in Q2 2024, a stark contrast to the 10% of Android users who previously rocked iPhones. Notably, that Android-to-iPhone swing is the most significant percentage the analytics firm has noted in a Q2 in years.

So what does this mean? More people are side-eyeing the Pixel 8 series and Galaxy S24 line to embrace a vastly different experience. Does this suggest a problem with Android devices itself? We’d certainly like to know.

If you are a former Android user who switched to an iPhone, what prompted your decision? Let us know by voting in our poll below.

Why did you switch from Android to iPhone? 211 votes iMessage 5 % Design 2 % Price and brand value 2 % iOS and the Apple ecosystem 21 % App support 6 % Specific features (Mention which in the comments) 2 % I did not switch away from Android 62 %

Regardless, there are some exciting things to note from this data. For one, Apple traditionally launches smartphones in Q3 or the following quarter. This suggests that those Android users who have jumped ship are grabbing smartphones that are likely older than newer Android models on the market. Does this suggest that newer hardware is less necessary than the overall experience? Potentially.

It may suggest that Android’s loose ecosystem is less appealing than Apple’s tightly-knit example. Yes, many players are utilizing Android, and this can often present users with speedbumps. Companies use different protocols, implement different UIs and skins, and offer varied update schedules. With Apple devices, you have congruency across its models and devices, which could be appealing to many.

Of course, I’m still using an Android phone. Are you? Let us know in the comments below.

