Survey finds switching apps is the last thing most Android users want to do

I completely understand the rush of discovering new Android apps that do something different from the status quo or solve existing problems more efficiently, but we rarely need to switch apps. For me, switching apps, reviewing them, and offering a verdict is a large part of my job. However, for those who don’t use their Android phones as a test bed, they probably don’t.

At the turn of the year, my colleague Mitja wrote about five popular apps he replaced going into 2026, including his password manager, photo manager, and music streaming app. Usually, these are the apps you settle into like a comfy couch, but sometimes, change is needed.

It’s interesting, then, that the reader poll we ran on this article highlights just how faithful our community is to its favorite apps.

Andy Walker / Android Authority

This poll garnered over 1,700 votes, but there is a clear majority. Just over half of respondents (50.1%) only switch apps if they absolutely need to. Of course, the word “need” is largely up to interpretation here. One may find a more aesthetically pleasing design a need, while others may only switch when the current app is no longer functional or supported.

A small 9.4% sliver of voters switches for “novelty alone,” which presumably encompasses the Android power-user set. Given how often I switch my Android launcher, I’d certainly fall into this voting pool.

Lastly, two in every five readers (40.6%) prefer to “stick with what works.” Continuity and consistency are cornerstones of productivity. Is there an Android app that you refuse to drop for another? What five apps make up the backbone of your smartphone experience? Let us know in the comments below.

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