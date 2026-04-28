Samsung just dropped a second April update for your Galaxy phone

TL;DR In a rare move, Samsung is pushing a second security update for the same month.

New build numbers confirm these aren’t duplicate updates but fresh releases.

The Galaxy S26 series moves to AZDG, while the Galaxy S25 lineup jumps to BZCL.

Samsung normally sticks to one security patch each month, then on to the next. But as April 2026 wraps up, the company is doing something different. Many of us are double-checking our Software update screen because a surprise second April patch is rolling out to Samsung’s flagship phones.

Earlier in April, the Galaxy S26 and S25 already got their scheduled updates. But we’re now seeing a new follow-up update, first spotted by Droid Life, which likely means there was a last-minute security issue or an important fix that couldn’t wait until May.

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Verizon’s changelog is vague, just saying these updates provide “the most up to date Android security patches for your device.” However, the new build numbers show these are not just repeats. They are brand new versions that haven’t appeared in update trackers before.

The standard Galaxy S26, S26 Plus, and S26 Ultra are getting build AZDG. The Galaxy S25 series, including the S25 Edge, are moving to build BZCL. The Galaxy Z Fold 5 and Flip 5 are also receiving updates.

While the S26 and S25 are getting their second update this month, the Z Fold 5 and Flip 5 are receiving their first April security update, just before the month ends.

That said, there aren’t any new features to report yet, but Samsung only sends a second monthly update when it’s important for stability or security.

You can check for the update manually by going to Settings, then Software update, and selecting Download and install. We’ll look into these builds to see if there are any hidden improvements. If we find anything noteworthy, we’ll share an update.

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