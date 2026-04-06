Your Galaxy S26 has a new update waiting, but there’s a catch

Ryan Haines / Android Authority

TL;DR Samsung has released the April 5, 2026, security update for the Galaxy S26 series, starting in South Korea, India, and Europe.

The update has build number S948BXXS2AZCL and weighs in at 556.02MB.

Although the changelog only lists security improvements, it is widely expected to fix the blurry 3x camera issue on the S26 Ultra, though this has not been confirmed yet.

The Galaxy S26 series is Samsung’s latest flagship, and it’s getting all the love from the company in its first few months. Samsung is now rolling out the April 2026 update for the Galaxy S26 series. Grab it if it’s available in your region!

Tarun Vats highlighted the update on X, and we’ve also received it on our Galaxy S26 Ultra in India. The update comes with build number S948BXXS2AZCL. The update is 556.02MB in size and includes the April 5, 2026, security patch. So far, the update has been spotted in South Korea, India, and Europe, but barring any big bugs, it should roll out globally.

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The changelog for this update merely mentions improved security without going into further detail. This update is expected to fix the blurry photos on the Galaxy S26 Ultra’s 3x camera, but the changelog strangely makes no note of this. While a Samsung community moderator recently claimed the 3x camera blur was addressed in the “most recent” software version (presumed to be the April 2026 update), the specific changelog remains silent on the matter, leaving the fix unconfirmed for now.

You can check for the update on your Galaxy S26 series by navigating to Settings > Software update > Check for updates.

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