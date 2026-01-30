OnePlus 10 Pro just got a surprise Android 16 update it wasn't supposed to receive

Dhruv Bhutani / Android Authority

TL;DR 2022’s OnePlus 10 Pro has just received the stable Oxygen OS 16 update.

This is a surprise as the phone wasn’t scheduled to receive any more OS upgrades.

Oxygen OS 16 brings revised visuals, performance improvements, overhauled system apps, and more.

The OnePlus 10 Pro launched back in 2022, and the Oxygen OS 15 upgrade was supposed to be its final OS update. Now, OnePlus has surprised us by announcing the availability of a new Oxygen OS update.

OnePlus announced via its community forum that the stable Oxygen OS 16 update is now rolling out to the OnePlus 10 Pro in India. The firm adds that this is a batch-based rollout, and that the update will eventually come to more regions.

This is nevertheless a surprising turn of events, as the OnePlus 10 Pro launched with Oxygen OS 12 and was only scheduled to receive three OS upgrades. That means the Android 15-based Oxygen OS 15 was supposed to be its last scheduled update.

In any event, Oxygen OS 16 brings Android 16 to the 2022 flagship. It also brings a variety of performance improvements, a visual overhaul, a redesigned photos app, the recent AI Recorder app, an upgraded Notes app, a more customizable home screen, and more customizable quick settings.

