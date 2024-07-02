Poll: How much do you spend on streaming services per month?

Adamya Sharma / Android Authority

When streaming services first emerged, they were hailed as the savior for those tired of exorbitant cable bills and limited music collections. For a nominal fee, we gained access to a seemingly endless library of the best movies, TV shows, and all of our favorite music.

But fast forward to today, and the streaming landscape has transformed into a battlefield. Countless streaming platforms compete for our attention and wallet, each boasting exclusive content and promising the ultimate viewing experience.

And it's not just the sheer number of services that's causing concern.

In the past year alone, nearly every major streaming platform has raised its prices, some even multiple times. We’re bombarded with monthly fees, each one seemingly insignificant on its own, but together, they add up to a substantial sum.

Of course, streaming subscriptions can also be beneficial. Platforms like Xbox Game Pass offer a vast library of titles for a fraction of the cost of purchasing individual games. But for many consumers, the overwhelming number of subscriptions and the relentless price hikes have become a source of frustration and financial strain.

We’re conducting a poll to gauge the impact of streaming services on your wallet. How much are you spending each month on entertainment subscriptions? This includes subscriptions for things like games, music, and video.

How much do you spend per month (in US dollars) on streaming services? 43 votes Less than $20 44 % Between $20 and $50 19 % More than $50 16 % I do not subscribe to any services 21 %

We encourage you to take a moment to do the math and consider your monthly spending on streaming services. Let us know what you discover — hopefully, the number doesn’t surprise you. If it does, you can check out these free streaming services to help lighten the load.

