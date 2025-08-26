Spotify and YouTube Music test out their sleek new look on Android Auto (APK teardown)

TL;DR Google introduced new media app templates as part of its Android for Cars App Library update.

These templates bring a redesigned “Now Playing” UI with a new Material 3 Expressive seekbar.

The templated media apps are currently in closed beta, but we’ve managed to get an early look at them on Spotify and YouTube Music.

At Google I/O 2025, Google announced new media app templates that are now part of the Android for Cars App Library. Media apps can use these templates to provide a consistent experience on Android Auto. For instance, app developers can use the new Media Playback template to build a Now Playing view along with the ability to add custom interactions. Templated Media apps are now in beta, so developers can publish them to internal and closed testing tracks on the Play Store. We’ve managed to activate the Templated Media UI for both Spotify and YouTube Music on Android Auto to get an early look at their new UI ahead of eventual release.

With Android Auto v15.1.653404, we’ve managed to activate the Templated Media UI for Spotify and YouTube Music. As expected, this template changes the UI of the Now Play interface:

The layout can adapt to the DPI of your car’s head unit. There’s also a new seekbar that adopts Material 3 Expressive design, which is different from what Google originally showcased.

Google has not yet publicly shared when app developers will be able to publish templated media apps to open and production tracks, noting that it will be permitted at a “later date.” We’re crossing our fingers for that to happen soon so that more people can enjoy the new look for media apps on Android Auto. However, we have mixed feelings about Android Auto’s new desaturated color palette.

⚠️ An APK teardown helps predict features that may arrive on a service in the future based on work-in-progress code. However, it is possible that such predicted features may not make it to a public release.

