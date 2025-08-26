Google is testing new colors for Android Auto, again (APK teardown)

Andy Walker / Android Authority

TL;DR Google is testing a less vibrant, desaturated color palette for Android Auto.

The change uses a “Primary Color” derived from the user’s wallpaper to avoid overly bright visuals while driving.

These changes are still being tested and have not yet begun rolling out publicly.

Material 3 Expressive is the season’s flavor, and many Google apps have adopted the new design language. Android Auto also took part in the Material 3 Expressive revolution, rolling out updates that match the interface of your car’s head unit with the wallpaper on your Android phone. However, Google doesn’t seem to be done making changes, as we’ve now spotted the Android Auto interface using less vibrant colors.

Android Auto v15.1.653404 includes code that changes the system’s color. Instead of directly using colors based on your phone’s wallpaper, which can be too vibrant and distracting for a car-centric UI, Google is experimenting with using a “Primary Color” from the colors generated by the system from your wallpaper.

Here are some screenshots of the existing Android Auto interface:

Here are some screenshots of the upcoming UI using the phone’s primary colors:

The color difference is subtle, but you can expect a slightly desaturated look for Android Auto, instead of more vibrant colors.

Here’s another pair of screenshots to better illustrate the difference. The first screenshot uses the current color palette, while the second screenshot uses the upcoming color palette:

Current colors Upcoming colors

We like Android Auto’s vibrant and slightly colorful look, as it gives the interface some fun character. Meanwhile, the new color palette makes it look drab, boring, and washed out. Google must have had good reason to test this change, but we still hope that users can get an option to choose vibrant colors.

Android Auto’s new color palette is not yet rolling out, and Google is still testing the changes. We’ll keep you updated when we learn more.

⚠️ An APK teardown helps predict features that may arrive on a service in the future based on work-in-progress code. However, it is possible that such predicted features may not make it to a public release.

