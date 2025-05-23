Spotify is bringing its coolest social listening feature to Android Auto

TL;DR Spotify Jam, the collaborative real-time playlist feature, will soon launch on Android Auto and cars with Google built-in.

The Jam feature will leverage Google’s new media app templates in the Android for Cars App Library, allowing for safer, distraction-free in-car use.

Users will soon be able to initiate or join Spotify Jam sessions via QR code and then control playback through their phones.

One of the reasons I am still locked into Spotify is the amazing Spotify Jam feature. This allows me to listen to music with my friends through a shared playlist that any of us can control and modify in real time. Apple Music has SharePlay, but only on iOS devices, whereas Spotify is far more universal. Spotify is now on track to make the feature even more universal, as the app will expand Spotify Jam to Android Auto and cars with Google built-in.

As part of the Google I/O session on new in-car app experiences, Google announced new media app templates (that we stumbled upon previously) that are now part of the Android for Cars App Library.

This is similar to how Google supports navigation and other car-optimized experiences that minimize driver distractions. It works as an alternative to the existing media browser service approach that will remain fully supported on Android Auto and cars with Google built-in.

The new media app templates include a new Media Playback template that lets app developers build a Now Playing view with the ability to add custom interactions. A new Sectioned Item template lets them build content discovery and catalog browsing experiences while minimizing distractions, since these would still be running inside a car.

App developers can combine these templates with others (like the Tab and Sign-in templates) to build experiences closer to the features users use on their phones. These new media app templates are currently supported on Android Auto, and support for Android Automotive OS is coming later this year.

Google has also announced that Spotify will build its “next-gen” experience powered by the latest APIs and templates in the car app library.

This includes features like Spotify Jam, which will be available on Android Auto in the coming months and on cars with Google built-in later.

As you can see in the images above, Android Auto users will be able to start a Spotify Jam session right from the media playback screen. Other users can join the jam session by scanning the QR code. I can see this feature coming in handy for my road trips, giving all the people in the car the ability to control media discovery and playback without physical proximity to the car’s head unit. So no more bugging the driver or the person riding shotgun to change the song, as you would be able to do it yourself from the backseat through your phone.

As mentioned, the Spotify Jam feature on Android Auto will be coming in the next few months. We’ll keep you updated when we learn more.

Got a tip? Talk to us! Email our staff at Email our staff at news@androidauthority.com . You can stay anonymous or get credit for the info, it's your choice.