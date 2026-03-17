Spotify rolls out its bold new smartwatch app experience on Wear OS

Rita El Khoury / Android Authority

TL;DR Spotify is rolling out its revamped Wear OS app, featuring a gesture-based navigation system and large album art.

Users can now tap once to play/pause, double-tap to skip, and swipe to access an immersive “Now Playing” view.

A swipe-up gesture on the landing screen now provides quick access to Home, Search, Your Library, and Downloads.

Just this week, we’ve spotted Spotify working on features like playlist folders and an Android XR companion app. While we’ll likely have to wait a while before these features see the light of day, Spotify is finally ready to roll out another feature we spotted last month: a bold new look for its Wear OS app.

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Starting today, Spotify is rolling out its revamped Wear OS app experience. Corroborating our report, Spotify on Wear OS now comes with a gesture-based navigation system.

Users can swipe down on the app’s landing screen to enter an immersive view with large album art. A single tap on this screen plays or pauses the music, and a double tap skips to the next track.

Users can swipe up on the landing screen to access discovery-based features such as Home, Search, Your Library, and Downloads, to browse and start playing new content. The landing screen also lets users manage their playback queue, set a sleep timer, or access the expanded context menu.

Spotify says the new update will be rolling out over the coming days. Users must ensure they’re on the latest version of the Spotify on Wear OS app from the Google Play Store to receive the new experience. The company is also promising more improvements on Wear OS in the coming months.

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