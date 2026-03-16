Spotify's mobile app may soon get a feature fans have wanted for 15 years

Edgar Cervantes / Android Authority

TL;DR Spotify is working towards bringing the ‘Playlist folders’ feature to its mobile app.

Playlist folders have existed since 2010, but they can’t be created or managed from Spotify’s mobile app.

Code discovered in the Spotify app suggests that the limitation may be coming to an end.

Spotify’s ‘Playlist folders’ are one of those quietly useful features that many long-time users rely on to keep their music organized. It has been around for a long time, since 2010, to be exact, letting users group playlists together under a single folder.

You can create folders for workout playlists, road trip music, or different moods, instead of letting dozens of playlists clutter your library. However, there has always been one big limitation of this feature. You can’t actually create or manage playlist folders from Spotify’s mobile app.

If you want to make or edit folders, you currently need to use Spotify’s desktop app or web player. Once created, the folders appear across devices, but mobile users can’t manage them directly. This has been a long-standing frustration, with users repeatedly asking Spotify to bring folder management to mobile. Now, it looks like Spotify is finally getting ready to address this availability gap.

Folder management is coming to Spotify’s mobile app

Ryan Haines / Android Authority

While digging through the Spotify app (version 9.1.34.12), we found new code strings suggesting that the music streaming platform is working on creating and managing playlist folders directly within its mobile app.

The code indicates that users will be able to create a folder using the Create button, or from the Your Library tab if the Create button is disabled.

Some of the strings we found include:

Code Copy Text <string name="create_menu_item_folder_description">Organize your playlists</string>

<string name="create_menu_item_folder_title">Folder</string>

<string name="create_folder_title">Give your folder a name</string>

This suggests Spotify plans to make folder creation a native option inside its mobile app.

Our teardown also reveals options for moving playlists into and out of folders.

Code Copy Text <string name="collection_context_menu_move_folder_title">Move to folder</string>

<string name="collection_context_menu_remove_from_folder">Move to Your Library</string>

This means users will likely be able to quickly reorganize playlists without switching to the desktop app.

Moreover, Spotify will also allow users to rename and delete folders from the mobile app.

Code Copy Text <string name="context_menu_rename_folder">Rename Folder</string>

<string name="context_menu_delete_folder">Delete Folder</string>

<string name="context_menu_remove_folder_confirmation_message">Do you really want to delete this folder and all playlist inside?</string>

Interestingly, deleting a folder could also remove the playlists inside it. The app appears to warn users before doing this, with a confirmation message asking if they really want to delete the folder and all playlists inside it.

If this feature rolls out as suggested by the code, it would solve one of the most common complaints about Spotify’s library management.

Being able to create and manage playlist folders directly from the Android and iOS apps would make organizing music much easier, especially for users who primarily use Spotify on their phones and rarely open the desktop or web app.

⚠️ An APK teardown helps predict features that may arrive on a service in the future based on work-in-progress code. However, it is possible that such predicted features may not make it to a public release.

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