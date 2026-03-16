Spotify is getting ready for its debut on smart glasses

Adam Birney / Android Authority

TL;DR Spotify is laying the groundwork for XR glasses integration.

Code in the beta version of the app hints at “Now Playing” and “Lyrics” displayed on the screen.

Google and Samsung are both working on products in the smart glasses category. These products range from Ray-Ban Meta-like AI glasses to XR glasses with one or two displays. As these products inch toward their eventual release, apps are preparing to embrace the new form factor.

One of the apps we could see on a pair of XR glasses soon seems like a no-brainer. While exploring the latest beta of the Spotify app, we found evidence suggesting that the music streaming service is laying the groundwork for support.

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Hiding within the code are hints that suggest you will be able to see a “Now Playing” screen on your XR glasses. If you want to sing along with whatever song you’re listening to, it appears you’ll be able to bring up a “Lyrics” screen as well.

AssembleDebug / Android Authority

As Google notes on its Android XR developer page, AI glasses don’t run a full APK on the device. Instead, the app experience runs on your smartphone, and the activity is projected to the glasses. So it seems you’ll still need to have your smartphone by your side to use Spotify with your smart glasses.

⚠️ An APK teardown helps predict features that may arrive on a service in the future based on work-in-progress code. However, it is possible that such predicted features may not make it to a public release.

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