Spotify's new tablet interface is more than just a bigger version of your phone

TL;DR Spotify has introduced a refreshed layout specifically for Android tablets and iPads, moving away from simply scaling up its mobile app.

The update includes adaptive orientation for portrait/landscape modes and a new collapsible sidebar for parallel browsing.

The rollout is currently live, featuring easier access to video toggles while maintaining a familiar feel for long-time users.

Spotify has had an impressively busy April, as the company rolled out features like Prompted Playlists for Podcasts, global video controls, and audiobook recaps. But Spotify is not done for the month, as the company has now announced a redesigned tablet experience for Android and iOS (iPadOS).

On Android tablets and iPads, Spotify had previously scaled up the mobile interface, which was usable but not a great experience. With the refreshed tablet layout, Spotify now aims to better take advantage of the extra space.

Starting off, the Spotify app on tablets now features adaptive orientation. The app interface now reconfigures as you switch between portrait and landscape modes, rather than merely resizing.

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There’s also a collapsible sidebar that lets you browse music while something is actively playing in parallel, or expand it if you want to focus on the music. The sidebar also features interactive, scrollable content for you to explore without leaving what’s playing.

Spotify is also placing the “Switch to Video” toggle in the front, in case you want to watch the video alongside your music. The rest of the interface feels familiar, so long-time users don’t feel lost in the changes.

The new interface should already be available across Android tablets and iPads. Try it out and let us know your thoughts in the comments below!

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