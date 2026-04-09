Spotify adds global video controls so you can finally go audio-only

Edgar Cervantes / Android Authority

TL;DR Spotify audio-only options are available today for Family Plan owners and expand to Free, Individual, and Student plans later this month.

Your preferences sync across all devices, though video ads will remain.

This follows recent leaks suggesting mobile playlist folder management is also on the way.

Ever get overwhelmed when you open up your favorite music streaming app, only to find mountains of podcasts, videos, and more? Spotify is now giving users control over video content, allowing them to switch between more visual and audio-only experiences with new content controls.

Spotify’s new update focuses on “intentionality,” and tries to move away from passive consumption models seen on other platforms. According to the company, the new toggles offer a much-requested layer of customization. Whether you want to save data, lower battery drain, or just keep focus on your music, you can now choose what works for you.

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The first phase of the rollout begins today and targets Family Plan members. Parents and plan owners can now toggle video content on or off for any plan member via the subscription settings. Previously, Spotify offered this only for kids’ accounts (under 13), but now it’s available to the entire household.

Spotify

The second phase of the rollout is coming later this month: The new controls will then become available to all users. Whether you’re on a Free, Individual, Duo, or Student plan, you can find these options in your settings, expanding customization to everyone.

You’ll be able to access the controls in Settings under Content and display, and toggle Canvas (looping visuals) or Video (music and podcasts) as you prefer.

Once you set these preferences, they will sync across all your devices, including mobile, desktop, web, and TV apps. However, these toggles aren’t a “kill switch” for everything moving. Video ads and Canvas-style visuals within audio ads will still appear for both Free and Premium users.

Do you care about an audio-only option in Spotify? 3 votes Yes 100 % No 0 %

By letting users manage their experience, Spotify reaffirms its commitment to user choice. The controls show Spotify values an audio-first space for over 600 million users, even as video options expand.

This update follows news in March that Spotify is working on native playlist folder management in its mobile app. Playlist folders, around since 2010, have only been available for creation via desktop and web apps. The code for playlist folder management has been found in the app, but the feature is not yet available to the public.

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