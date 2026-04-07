From true crime to tech: Spotify’s Prompted Playlist can now curate your next podcast binge

Ryan Haines / Android Authority

TL;DR Spotify is expanding its AI-powered “Prompted Playlist” feature to include podcasts for Premium users in select regions.

Users can enter text prompts to generate custom podcast lineups, with notes explaining why each episode was chosen.

The feature is currently in beta and allows for daily or weekly refreshes to keep content current.

Spotify rolled out the Prompted Playlist feature at the start of this year. This feature lets users generate custom playlists with AI from their text input, making it dead simple to create a playlist based on their mood and needs. Today, Spotify is expanding Prompted Playlist to cover podcasts, too.

Much like with music, users can use Prompted Playlist to describe an idea, mood, or subject in natural language. Spotify will then turn that text prompt into a podcast playlist, keeping in mind your unique listening history and what’s happening in culture at the moment, as reflected in trends and charts. The company claims that the feature shapes how Spotify discovers podcasts for you. Episodes and chapters in the playlist will also include a short note explaining why they landed in your mix.

Prompted Playlists for podcasts is rolling out in English to Spotify Premium users in the US, Canada, UK, Ireland, Australia, New Zealand, and Sweden. Prompted Playlists may also appear on your app home screen — these are a mix of prompts that generate podcast lineups that users can easily customize.

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To create a Prompted Playlist: Open the Spotify app and tap Create > Prompted Playlist. Describe what you want to listen to, whether it’s a specific show, topic, or cultural moment. Spotify will generate a playlist from your idea. You can set the playlist to refresh daily or weekly if needed.

Interested, but don’t know what to ask for? Spotify has shared the following prompts for inspiration, but you can really roll with anything off the top of your head: Build me a podcast playlist all about science and innovation. Include big discoveries, weird breakthroughs, and things I had no idea I needed to know about.

Create a podcast playlist with the biggest entertainment news from the past few days. Include all things music, film, fashion, and major cultural moments.

Make a playlist of true crime investigations you think I’d be interested in. Add highly rated series with lots of twists and turns.

Spotify mentions that Prompted Playlists is still in beta. Some aspects of the experience may evolve. Usage limits are in place, and these may change based on feedback.

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