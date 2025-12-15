Spotify may finally let you tone down those distracting animations (APK teardown)

Edgar Cervantes / Android Authority

TL;DR Spotify currently relies on global system settings to control its in-app animations, but these settings affect all animations on the phone.

New code found in the Spotify app suggests a specific “Reduce animations” toggle is coming to the app.

This feature could help users with motion sensitivity or those who simply find the autoplaying visuals too distracting.

Spotify gives users plenty of reasons to switch over to its service. Features like Spotify Wrapped set up the whole year-in-recap trend, while the service has also been leaning into AI to help curate your next playlist. These additions have come at a steady pace, but the app also needs a cleanup — or at least, an option to disable some of the distractions. Spotify could be looking to tone down the experience by allowing users to disable animations in the app.

Currently, Spotify does not have specific settings to adjust the animations in the app. Instead, like the vast majority of apps on both Android and iOS, Spotify defers this adjustment to the system accessibility settings. However, turning off animations through system accessibility settings will disable animations across the OS, not just in Spotify. On Android, users can also reduce animation speed through Developer settings, but once again, it is a global setting. As such, users have no real option if they find only Spotify’s animations distracting.

Spotify v9.1.6.1124 includes code that suggests the app may be looking to disable auto-playing animations present in its interface.

Code Copy Text <string name="settings_item_reduce_distractions_title">Reduce animations</string> <string name="settings_item_reduce_distractions_description">Disables various autoplaying animations that can be distracting.</string>

With this new setting, users will soon be able to disable animations inside the Spotify app without needing to change global OS settings. It should help people with vestibular disorder or motion sensitivity, who can experience symptoms like dizziness, nausea, or headaches due to excessive animations. However, it should also be beneficial for everyone who finds them too distracting.

This setting is not currently live in the Spotify app. We’ll keep you updated when it goes live.

⚠️ An APK teardown helps predict features that may arrive on a service in the future based on work-in-progress code. However, it is possible that such predicted features may not make it to a public release.

