Spotify makes it way easier to ditch other music services

TL;DR Spotify has officially launched playlist-import support via TuneMyMusic, allowing mobile users to transfer large libraries directly from other streaming services.

Premium users will also soon see new features, including ‘SongDNA’ and ‘About the song’, offering deeper insights into track creators and musical connections.

Thanks to the ever-increasing prices of music streaming services and the occasional introduction of new features, many people are interested in switching between services like Spotify, YouTube Music, and Apple Music. Users have had to resort to third-party tools to migrate between services, but lately, these platforms have made it easier for users to hop on and bring their playlists along. The latest addition to the pack is Spotify, which now allows users to transfer their playlists from other popular music apps easily.

In June, we discovered that Spotify could soon allow users to import their music from other services without requiring them to jump through hoops. Now, the company has finally announced its latest TuneMyMusic integration, which makes it easy to transfer playlists from other streaming services directly onto Spotify. This feature will be available on mobile and is rolling out globally over the coming days.

Mobile users will soon see a new “Import your music” section at the bottom of the “Your Library” tab. Tap on this option and follow the prompts to connect your source music service to TuneMyMusic. You will then be able to select the playlists that you’d like to import to Spotify.

TuneMyMusic has been around as one of the fan favorite third-party services that users have been using to migrate their music. There was a 500-song free limit to imports, though. However, since Spotify now officially supports the integration, you can migrate even the most extensive playlists with many thousands of songs without paying for the privilege.

The restriction was also removed from YouTube Music imports sometime in June this year, and Google even mentions TuneMyMusic on its support page as a recommended method for transferring playlists from various services into YouTube Music.

In other news, Spotify also recently rolled out expanded song credits to highlight all contributions made to the music apart from just the band or vocalist.

Expanded Song Credits SongDNA About the Song

For Premium users, it also plans to roll out “SongDNA.” This interactive view maps out connections between songs, showing collaborators, samples, and covers all in one place, making it another way to explore music. The company also plans to soon launch “About the song” to Premium users, helping them better understand the creative process behind the music.

