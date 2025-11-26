Search results for

Mobile

Spotify's new playlist experiment takes a page out of the IFTTT playbook

Spotify's “Prompt Playlist” will let you type a story to score your life.
By

24 minutes ago

Spotify recommendation interface on a mobile phone
Tushar Mehta / Android Authority
TL;DR
  • Spotify has been spotted testing “Prompt Playlist,” a new AI-powered tool for creating dynamic, rule-based playlists that update on a schedule you set.
  • The interface includes a prompt box, privacy controls, and auto-update options like daily refreshes or weekly updates at a specific time.
  • Users can add enhancers such as listening history, global trends, genres, and artists for deeper customization.

Spotify seems to be working on another change to playlist creation. The company is testing a feature called “Prompt Playlist,” which was discovered and shared by reverse-engineering wiz Jane Manchun Wong on X. With this tool, you can make dynamic, rule-based playlists that update on a schedule you choose.

If you’ve used Spotify’s AI Playlist in beta, the workflow sounds familiar: Type in a mood or style, get a playlist, adjust a few songs, and you’re finished. Prompt Playlist builds on this idea and adds more automation. Instead of just giving inspiration, it lets you set instructions — specific cues that Spotify will use each time the playlist refreshes.

In the middle of the interface, there’s a box where you can type a scenario or instruction. On the right, you’ll find playlist management tools for privacy settings and automatic updates. You can keep the playlist static, refresh it daily, or set it to re-generate weekly at 6 AM every Sunday. Every day of the week is selectable, and only one can be active at a time.

Spotify prompt playlist experiment showing its interface with a prompt box in the middle and management tools for privacy settings and automatic updates on the right
Jane Manchun Wong / X

Below the scheduling options, there’s also a small section for enhancers: “Tap into your listening history,” “Bring in world news, culture, and trends,” and “Build around genres, artists, and more.”

These suggestions indicate that Spotify wants Prompt Playlist to be more flexible, allowing users to connect prompts to specific data sources or broader cultural trends. If Spotify rolls this out widely, you could make playlists that update themselves based on global charts, your own listening habits, or even trending topics.

Since Spotify has been adding a bevy of AI features to its app this year, Prompt Playlist fits right in. It offers more personalization, more automation, and more ways to make Spotify feel more active, so your mixes stop feeling random or thoughtless.

If Spotify releases this feature, it could be a useful tool for people who want playlists that change on their own. For example, you could have workout playlists that update with your most-played songs each week, or mood playlists that refresh every Monday just because you want them to.

Keep in mind that none of this is official yet. This is an internal experiment found through app research, but the interface looks polished enough to show that Spotify has a clear plan.

News
Spotify
