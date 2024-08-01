Spotify could soon get its own Gemini extension, and here's how it could work

Edgar Cervantes / Android Authority

TL;DR A teardown of the Google app has revealed a Spotify extension for Gemini.

We were able to activate the extension and play music from Spotify via the Google chatbot.

Gemini offers support for extensions, allowing you to use other Google and third-party apps within the voice assistant. The company currently offers a YouTube Music extension, but what if you use a different music streaming platform?

An APK teardown helps predict features that may arrive on a service in the future based on work-in-progress code. However, it is possible that such predicted features may not make it to a public release.

An Android Authority teardown of the Google app (version 15.30.27.29) has revealed that a Spotify extension for Gemini is in the works. A description of the extension (seen in the first image below) suggests that this will let you play both music and podcasts.

We were able to get the feature working on our phone, asking Gemini to play a song via Spotify. Gemini briefly shows a YouTube Music info card after processing the request, but the song indeed plays via Spotify. It’s also worth noting that the chatbot can play music via Spotify in the background instead of launching the app. Check out our video below for a better idea of how this extension works.

Nevertheless, this is good news as there are hundreds of millions of Spotify users out there. So you don’t have to sign up for YouTube Music Premium if you want Gemini integration on your Android device.

This isn’t the only upcoming Gemini extension we’ve spotted in recent days. We discovered that several more unannounced Gemini extensions are in the works, including Google Home, the Phone app, and Utilities. This is all encouraging news if you thought Gemini could use more comprehensive integration with other apps and services.

