Spotify could use Gemini to turn what you see into your next playlist

Adamya Sharma / Android Authority

TL;DR Spotify is developing a deeply integrated Gemini experience specifically for upcoming Android XR smart glasses.

Users will be able to link their Google accounts to build personalized playlists and control playback using voice commands.

The integration will also seemingly allow Gemini to analyze a user’s environment via the glasses’ camera to play music inspired by what they see.

Spotify is actively preparing to support Android XR smart glasses when availability widens in the near future, positioning the audio giant to be an early adopter of Google’s upcoming spatial computing platform. With Google forecasted to sell 2 million Android XR glasses this year alone, we now have more clues on how third-party developers like Spotify plan to leverage Google’s ecosystem to create hands-free, context-aware experiences. Surprise, (no) surprise, there’s plenty of Gemini involved.

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With Spotify v9.1.66.1259, we’ve spotted clues suggesting Spotify will build its Android XR experience with deep integration with Gemini.

Code Copy Text <string name="glasses_education_intro_title">Spotify works best on your glasses with Gemini</string> <string name="glasses_education_intro_cta">Show me how</string> <string name="glasses_education_intro_subtitle">Connect your Gemini account to create playlists with your voice and discover music inspired by what you see.</string>

As the strings suggest, users will be guided to the Gemini-integrated Spotify experience on their Android XR glasses. Once their Google account is linked, they will be able to use Gemini to control playback, trigger contextual music discovery, and curate playlists on the fly on their glasses.

Code Copy Text <string name="glasses_education_see_subtitle">"Try saying \"Hey Gemini, soundtrack what I'm looking at\"."</string> <string name="glasses_education_see_title">Play music inspired by what you see</string>

Since many Android XR glasses will ship with a camera, it seems Gemini will be able to analyze the user’s environment and feed that context into Spotify to help pick and play a relevant soundtrack.

Code Copy Text <string name="glasses_education_voice_title">Create playlists with your voice</string> <string name="glasses_education_voice_subtitle">Try saying \"Hey Gemini, make a playlist with all my favourite artists\".</string>

The strings also clearly indicate that users will be able to issue direct prompts to Gemini to build personalized playlists without needing to pull out their phones.

Given the Android XR platform constraints, Gemini is foundational to the experience, and it’s no surprise that apps will tap into it for conversational navigation and agentic capabilities. The mention of multimodal abilities in Spotify is what catches us by surprise, though, as we don’t ordinarily think of matching the music we listen to to our surroundings. It does make sense when you think about it: You’d want something high-energy if you are in a gym, and something calm and soothing if you’re watching a sunset.

It remains to be seen how well this multimodal experience pans out and how the rest of Spotify’s Gemini integrations turn out. We’ll keep you updated when we learn more.

⚠️ An APK teardown helps predict features that may arrive on a service in the future based on work-in-progress code. However, it is possible that such predicted features may not make it to a public release.

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