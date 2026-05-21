Meta beware: Google could end up selling 2 million Android XR glasses this year

TL;DR Analysts appear bullish on Google’s upcoming Android XR glasses.

According to an analyst firm’s forecast, Google could sell nearly 2 million units of its smart glasses in 2026.

This would surpass Meta Ray-Ban’s first-year estimated sales.

Google’s first attempt at smart glasses was an utter failure. To avoid the pattern, Google is taking a fashion-first approach, letting eyewear brands handle the design while Samsung takes care of the internal hardware. Meanwhile, Google will be responsible for the hardware experience, especially Gemini. And while it’s too difficult to predict if that combination could work in the companies’ favor, early forecasts suggest that possibility.

The newest smart glasses with Android XR showcased by Google and Samsung at I/O 2026 are predicted to be a big hit. According to Smart Analytics Global (SAG), Google’s upcoming Android XR glasses, including models designed by Warby Parker and Gentle Monster, could sell as many as 2 million units in 2026 alone. In comparison, Meta is estimated to have taken more than years, i.e., until the end of 2024, to sell first 2 million units. However, the growing popularity generated greater momentum, enabling Meta to sell 7 million units in 2025 alone. The same momentum could help Google’s glasses with Gemini get their feet off the ground.

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If the prediction comes true, it could propel Google to the second position among the sellers of AI-powered smart glasses. While Meta could still hold the first position, Google is said to overtake other brands, such as Xiaomi, Huawei, Rokid, etc. Even then, Google’s smart glasses are only expected to make up for just a fifth of the total units sold.

Meanwhile, the total shipments of smart glasses could reach up to 15 million in 2026, the analytics firm forecasts.

Smart Analytics Global

While there are a few options for AI glasses with built-in displays, including Meta Ray-Ban Display, the report says that audio-only glasses could account for 91% of total sales in 2026. That is because audio-only models are lighter and require less powerful hardware. That also leads to a smaller price tag for audio-only smart glasses.

Although Google brings its true XR glasses with displays embedded in the lenses, along with a special flavor of Android, next year, SAG’s previous report suggests that audio will remain the dominant way to interact with smart glasses in the years to come. Despite that, glasses with displays could become the bigger driver for revenue growth for brands. We’ll watch out for how that pans out in reality.

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