Spotify's new filter aims to keep AI slop out of your playlists

TL;DR Spotify is addressing AI content on its platform with the rollout of new policies and tools.

There are three areas of focus: reducing AI slop, stopping impersonation, and disclosing whether AI was used to make a track.

The music spam filter will be released this fall.

AI music creators, like Suno AI, are on the rise. And with that surge in popularity, streaming services, like Spotify, are getting bogged down by increasing levels of AI-generated content. Whether the music is passible or just pure spam, the presence of this content is having an effect on the experience. Now Spotify is starting to take steps to address the problem.

Today, Spotify announced it is rolling out new policies and tools to fight off spammy AI content. This initiative is focusing on three areas of concern: AI slop, impersonation, and disclosure of AI use. According to the company, the goal is to provide “listeners with greater transparency about the music they hear” and to protect artists from spam, impersonation, and deception.

In terms of dealing with AI slop, Spotify will be rolling out a new music spam filter. The filter will identify and tag uploaders who try to abuse the system — like using AI to mass upload songs, using SEO hacks, or creating artificially short tracks — and they’ll stop being recommended. The rollout of this filter is scheduled for this fall, but Spotify adds that the tool will be released “conservatively over the coming months and continue to add new signals to the system as new schemes emerge.”

As for disclosure, Spotify says it is working with DDEX to develop a new metadata industry standard. This standard will allow artists to identify how AI was used to create a song, whether it’s through AI-generated vocals, instrumentation, or post-production. Spotify plans to display this information across the app, providing more transparency for listeners so they know what they are listening to.

Last but not least, the company has published a new impersonation policy. According to the policy, Spotify will remove music where another artist’s voice is impersonated with AI without their permission. It is also clamping down on uploaders who “fraudulently deliver music (AI-generated or otherwise) to another artist’s profile across streaming services.”

Spotify states that it has removed over 75 million spammy tracks on the platform. That’s in the last 12 months alone.

