Suno AI now lets aspiring music creators on Android join in on the fun

TL;DR Suno AI is now available to download on Android.

The mobile version of the AI-powered music creation tool was previously only available on iOS.

Users will be able to use the app to generate songs that include lyrics, vocals, and instrumentation.

Almost a half year after it arrived on iOS, the Suno AI app is now also available on Android. So if you have an Android phone and have been wanting to make some music with Suno away from your computer, you now have the freedom to do so.

If you’re not familiar with Suno AI, the company behind the app describes it as an AI music studio. Similar to how other generative AI tools, like ChatGPT, work, it’s able to generate a result based on whatever prompt you submit. In this case, it can turn text into up to four-minute full songs.

Suno AI isn’t the only AI music generator out there, but it sets itself apart by being able to create everything from the instrumentals to the vocals and lyrics. In the clip below, you can hear an example of a song Rolling Stone made using the AI.

Rolling Stone · Soul Of The Machine The AI-powered app first made waves back in December 2023 when it partnered with Microsoft to create a plugin for Copilot. Its ability to generate music that sounds as if it were created by a human artist helped jettison its popularity. Now, if you go into the Google Play Store and search for Suno AI, you’ll find a listing for the app.

In addition to having the ability to create your own songs, you’ll be able to browse creations from other users. You can also curate your songs and follow other creators.

One of the biggest complaints about the app is the audio quality. However, Suno recently released an update that fixed this issue and introduced a new ReMi (pronounced “ray me”) lyric writer that can produce edgier lyrics.

