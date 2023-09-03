Edgar Cervantes / Android Authority

Spotify has become an integral part of daily life for millions of music lovers worldwide, with the monthly subscription fee now just another expense. But as a global service, the local pricing of the subscription is a curiosity. How much does Spotify cost around the world? And why might there be disparities in these prices?

Whether you’re considering a big move abroad or you’re just someone intrigued by economics, understanding Spotify’s pricing across countries offers a fascinating glimpse into the market dynamics, purchasing power, and regional strategies that the most popular music app on the planet has to take into account.

We’ve crunched the numbers on this and laid out the cost of Spotify in various countries for comparison. We’ll also offer you insight regarding whether you can take advantage of these global price differences.

QUICK ANSWER Spotify ranges from $1 to $16 per month in different parts of the world. Pakistan, India, and Turkey are the cheapest places in the world for a Spotify subscription. Denmark is the most expensive country. JUMP TO KEY SECTIONS In which countries is Spotify the cheapest?

Can I use a VPN for Spotify to save money?

In which countries is Spotify the cheapest?

Edgar Cervantes / Android Authority

Spotify is available in over 180 countries worldwide, but we’ve kept our list to 50 countries for the purpose of this comparison, with all of the main regional music streaming markets represented. We’re also confident that we have the cheapest country in the world on our list, as well as the most expensive.

We’ve avoided comparing apples with oranges when it comes to plans. Spotify Premium, which is what we’re talking about when we refer to the paid version of Spotify, has different rates for individuals, families, duos, and students. There are also instances of cheaper rates when you pay upfront for a whole year. You can see how this could quickly get confusing, so we’ve kept things simple by only highlighting the cost of the individual plan in each country. This means you’re not overloaded with numbers and, in any event, the cost of the individual plan is usually a good indicator of the other plan pricing in each country.

In the table below, you can see how much Spotify costs around the world. The price in each country has been converted from the local currency to USD at the rate it was on the day of publication. The countries have then been ranked in order of the cheapest to the most expensive.

Rank Country Cost p/m (USD) Rank Country Cost p/m (USD) Rank 1

Country Pakistan

Cost p/m (USD) $1.04

Rank 26

Country Japan

Cost p/m (USD) $6.71

Rank 2

Country India

Cost p/m (USD) $1.44

Rank 27

Country Croatia

Cost p/m (USD) $7.16

Rank 3

Country Turkey

Cost p/m (USD) $1.48

Rank 28

Country Mexico

Cost p/m (USD) $7.70

Rank 4

Country Egypt

Cost p/m (USD) $1.62

Rank 29

Country Canada

Cost p/m (USD) $8.11

Rank 5

Country Argentina

Cost p/m (USD) $1.74

Rank 30

Country Singapore

Cost p/m (USD) $8.13

Rank 6

Country Bangladesh

Cost p/m (USD) $1.84

Rank 31

Country South Korea

Cost p/m (USD) $8.24

Rank 7

Country Nigeria

Cost p/m (USD) $2.19

Rank 32

Country Australia

Cost p/m (USD) $8.41

Rank 8

Country Vietnam

Cost p/m (USD) $2.44

Rank 33

Country Hong Kong

Cost p/m (USD) $8.66

Rank 9

Country Ghana

Cost p/m (USD) $2.99

Rank 34

Country Portugal

Cost p/m (USD) $8.82

Rank 10

Country Kenya

Cost p/m (USD) $2.99

Rank 35

Country New Zealand

Cost p/m (USD) $10.12

Rank 11

Country South Africa

Cost p/m (USD) $3.21

Rank 36

Country Germany

Cost p/m (USD) $10.91

Rank 12

Country Malaysia

Cost p/m (USD) $3.43

Rank 37

Country United States

Cost p/m (USD) $10.99

Rank 13

Country Iraq

Cost p/m (USD) $3.44

Rank 38

Country Sweden

Cost p/m (USD) $11.28

Rank 14

Country Indonesia

Cost p/m (USD) $3.61

Rank 39

Country Switzerland

Cost p/m (USD) $11.38

Rank 15

Country Colombia

Cost p/m (USD) $4.13

Rank 40

Country Austria

Cost p/m (USD) $12.01

Rank 16

Country Brazil

Cost p/m (USD) $4.48

Rank 41

Country Belgium

Cost p/m (USD) $12.01

Rank 17

Country Morocco

Cost p/m (USD) $4.99

Rank 42

Country France

Cost p/m (USD) $12.01

Rank 18

Country Ukraine

Cost p/m (USD) $4.99

Rank 43

Country Ireland

Cost p/m (USD) $12.01

Rank 19

Country Chile

Cost p/m (USD) $5.34

Rank 44

Country Italy

Cost p/m (USD) $12.01

Rank 20

Country Bulgaria

Cost p/m (USD) $5.57

Rank 45

Country Nederlands

Cost p/m (USD) $12.01

Rank 21

Country Israel

Cost p/m (USD) $5.79

Rank 46

Country Spain

Cost p/m (USD) $12.01

Rank 22

Country Panama

Cost p/m (USD) $5.99

Rank 47

Country Norway

Cost p/m (USD) $12.19

Rank 23

Country Bosnia

Cost p/m (USD) $6.06

Rank 48

Country Finland

Cost p/m (USD) $13.23

Rank 24

Country Ecuador

Cost p/m (USD) $6.49

Rank 49

Country United Kingdom

Cost p/m (USD) $13.97

Rank 25

Country Czech Republic

Cost p/m (USD) $6.54

Rank 50

Country Denmark

Cost p/m (USD) $16.11



The table shows that Pakistan is the cheapest country in the world for a monthly Spotify subscription, followed by India and Turkey. The mere $1.04 per month that Pakistan residents pay may reflect the spending power in that region, the strength of the local currency against the US dollar, or any number of other factors. The cheap end of the comparison table is dominated by countries in Asia, Africa, and South America.

The United States is understandably at the pricier end of the spectrum for Spotify subscriptions, sitting in 37th place on the table. It could be worse for Americans — the Europeans generally get charged even more, with the poor old Danes having to fork out over $16 per month.

Can I use a VPN for Spotify to save money?

Edgar Cervantes / Android Authority

VPNs are an excellent addition to your setup for many reasons, one of which is the ability to misrepresent your location. Now that we know how much Spotify costs around the world, you may have also wondered if you can use a VPN to take advantage of the lower Spotify prices in other countries.

It is a possibility. However, we think it would neither be straightforward nor advisable. Even if Spotify’s filters don’t manage to pick up on the fact that you’re using a VPN, your IP address isn’t the only clue to your location. For example, you’d probably need to set up the payment from a bank account or credit card registered in the region. This would probably be a lot harder to fake.

It’s tough to say if all of this deception would be against the law, although that’s never a risk you want to be taking. In any event, Spotify’s terms and conditions almost certainly prohibit such attempts to game their regional pricing structures. If the streaming service catches on to your little scheme, your account is likely to be shut down.

FAQs

Can I use my Spotify account anywhere in the world? Yes, if you have a Premium account then you can. The only thing to remember is that the catalog of songs might vary slightly from country to country due to licensing agreements.

Does Spotify detect VPNs? Spotify does have filters that attempt to spot people that are logging on via a VPN. It isn’t always successful, and even if you’re detected, you’re likely to just get an advisory notice on-screen first. After all, there are plenty of legitimate reasons that you could be using a VPN.

Comments