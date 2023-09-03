Best daily deals

How much does Spotify cost around the world?

The price difference across the globe is quite stark.
6 hours ago
Spotify stock photo 9
Edgar Cervantes / Android Authority

Spotify has become an integral part of daily life for millions of music lovers worldwide, with the monthly subscription fee now just another expense. But as a global service, the local pricing of the subscription is a curiosity. How much does Spotify cost around the world? And why might there be disparities in these prices?

Whether you’re considering a big move abroad or you’re just someone intrigued by economics, understanding Spotify’s pricing across countries offers a fascinating glimpse into the market dynamics, purchasing power, and regional strategies that the most popular music app on the planet has to take into account.

We’ve crunched the numbers on this and laid out the cost of Spotify in various countries for comparison. We’ll also offer you insight regarding whether you can take advantage of these global price differences.

Spotify ranges from $1 to $16 per month in different parts of the world. Pakistan, India, and Turkey are the cheapest places in the world for a Spotify subscription. Denmark is the most expensive country.

In which countries is Spotify the cheapest?

how much does Spotify cost around the world?
Edgar Cervantes / Android Authority

Spotify is available in over 180 countries worldwide, but we’ve kept our list to 50 countries for the purpose of this comparison, with all of the main regional music streaming markets represented. We’re also confident that we have the cheapest country in the world on our list, as well as the most expensive.

We’ve avoided comparing apples with oranges when it comes to plans. Spotify Premium, which is what we’re talking about when we refer to the paid version of Spotify, has different rates for individuals, families, duos, and students. There are also instances of cheaper rates when you pay upfront for a whole year. You can see how this could quickly get confusing, so we’ve kept things simple by only highlighting the cost of the individual plan in each country. This means you’re not overloaded with numbers and, in any event, the cost of the individual plan is usually a good indicator of the other plan pricing in each country.

In the table below, you can see how much Spotify costs around the world. The price in each country has been converted from the local currency to USD at the rate it was on the day of publication. The countries have then been ranked in order of the cheapest to the most expensive.

RankCountryCost p/m (USD)RankCountryCost p/m (USD)
Rank
1
Country
Pakistan
Cost p/m (USD)
$1.04
Rank
26
Country
Japan
Cost p/m (USD)
$6.71
Rank
2
Country
India
Cost p/m (USD)
$1.44
Rank
27
Country
Croatia
Cost p/m (USD)
$7.16
Rank
3
Country
Turkey
Cost p/m (USD)
$1.48
Rank
28
Country
Mexico
Cost p/m (USD)
$7.70
Rank
4
Country
Egypt
Cost p/m (USD)
$1.62
Rank
29
Country
Canada
Cost p/m (USD)
$8.11
Rank
5
Country
Argentina
Cost p/m (USD)
$1.74
Rank
30
Country
Singapore
Cost p/m (USD)
$8.13
Rank
6
Country
Bangladesh
Cost p/m (USD)
$1.84
Rank
31
Country
South Korea
Cost p/m (USD)
$8.24
Rank
7
Country
Nigeria
Cost p/m (USD)
$2.19
Rank
32
Country
Australia
Cost p/m (USD)
$8.41
Rank
8
Country
Vietnam
Cost p/m (USD)
$2.44
Rank
33
Country
Hong Kong
Cost p/m (USD)
$8.66
Rank
9
Country
Ghana
Cost p/m (USD)
$2.99
Rank
34
Country
Portugal
Cost p/m (USD)
$8.82
Rank
10
Country
Kenya
Cost p/m (USD)
$2.99
Rank
35
Country
New Zealand
Cost p/m (USD)
$10.12
Rank
11
Country
South Africa
Cost p/m (USD)
$3.21
Rank
36
Country
Germany
Cost p/m (USD)
$10.91
Rank
12
Country
Malaysia
Cost p/m (USD)
$3.43
Rank
37
Country
United States
Cost p/m (USD)
$10.99
Rank
13
Country
Iraq
Cost p/m (USD)
$3.44
Rank
38
Country
Sweden
Cost p/m (USD)
$11.28
Rank
14
Country
Indonesia
Cost p/m (USD)
$3.61
Rank
39
Country
Switzerland
Cost p/m (USD)
$11.38
Rank
15
Country
Colombia
Cost p/m (USD)
$4.13
Rank
40
Country
Austria
Cost p/m (USD)
$12.01
Rank
16
Country
Brazil
Cost p/m (USD)
$4.48
Rank
41
Country
Belgium
Cost p/m (USD)
$12.01
Rank
17
Country
Morocco
Cost p/m (USD)
$4.99
Rank
42
Country
France
Cost p/m (USD)
$12.01
Rank
18
Country
Ukraine
Cost p/m (USD)
$4.99
Rank
43
Country
Ireland
Cost p/m (USD)
$12.01
Rank
19
Country
Chile
Cost p/m (USD)
$5.34
Rank
44
Country
Italy
Cost p/m (USD)
$12.01
Rank
20
Country
Bulgaria
Cost p/m (USD)
$5.57
Rank
45
Country
Nederlands
Cost p/m (USD)
$12.01
Rank
21
Country
Israel
Cost p/m (USD)
$5.79
Rank
46
Country
Spain
Cost p/m (USD)
$12.01
Rank
22
Country
Panama
Cost p/m (USD)
$5.99
Rank
47
Country
Norway
Cost p/m (USD)
$12.19
Rank
23
Country
Bosnia
Cost p/m (USD)
$6.06
Rank
48
Country
Finland
Cost p/m (USD)
$13.23
Rank
24
Country
Ecuador
Cost p/m (USD)
$6.49
Rank
49
Country
United Kingdom
Cost p/m (USD)
$13.97
Rank
25
Country
Czech Republic
Cost p/m (USD)
$6.54
Rank
50
Country
Denmark
Cost p/m (USD)
$16.11

The table shows that Pakistan is the cheapest country in the world for a monthly Spotify subscription, followed by India and Turkey. The mere $1.04 per month that Pakistan residents pay may reflect the spending power in that region, the strength of the local currency against the US dollar, or any number of other factors. The cheap end of the comparison table is dominated by countries in Asia, Africa, and South America.

The United States is understandably at the pricier end of the spectrum for Spotify subscriptions, sitting in 37th place on the table. It could be worse for Americans — the Europeans generally get charged even more, with the poor old Danes having to fork out over $16 per month.

Can I use a VPN for Spotify to save money?

ExpressVPN app stock photos 4
Edgar Cervantes / Android Authority

VPNs are an excellent addition to your setup for many reasons, one of which is the ability to misrepresent your location. Now that we know how much Spotify costs around the world, you may have also wondered if you can use a VPN to take advantage of the lower Spotify prices in other countries.

It is a possibility. However, we think it would neither be straightforward nor advisable. Even if Spotify’s filters don’t manage to pick up on the fact that you’re using a VPN, your IP address isn’t the only clue to your location. For example, you’d probably need to set up the payment from a bank account or credit card registered in the region. This would probably be a lot harder to fake.

It’s tough to say if all of this deception would be against the law, although that’s never a risk you want to be taking. In any event, Spotify’s terms and conditions almost certainly prohibit such attempts to game their regional pricing structures. If the streaming service catches on to your little scheme, your account is likely to be shut down.

FAQs

Yes, if you have a Premium account then you can. The only thing to remember is that the catalog of songs might vary slightly from country to country due to licensing agreements.

Spotify does have filters that attempt to spot people that are logging on via a VPN. It isn’t always successful, and even if you’re detected, you’re likely to just get an advisory notice on-screen first. After all, there are plenty of legitimate reasons that you could be using a VPN.

