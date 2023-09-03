Affiliate links on Android Authority may earn us a commission. Learn more.
How much does Spotify cost around the world?
Spotify has become an integral part of daily life for millions of music lovers worldwide, with the monthly subscription fee now just another expense. But as a global service, the local pricing of the subscription is a curiosity. How much does Spotify cost around the world? And why might there be disparities in these prices?
Whether you’re considering a big move abroad or you’re just someone intrigued by economics, understanding Spotify’s pricing across countries offers a fascinating glimpse into the market dynamics, purchasing power, and regional strategies that the most popular music app on the planet has to take into account.
We’ve crunched the numbers on this and laid out the cost of Spotify in various countries for comparison. We’ll also offer you insight regarding whether you can take advantage of these global price differences.
QUICK ANSWER
Spotify ranges from $1 to $16 per month in different parts of the world. Pakistan, India, and Turkey are the cheapest places in the world for a Spotify subscription. Denmark is the most expensive country.
JUMP TO KEY SECTIONS
In which countries is Spotify the cheapest?
Spotify is available in over 180 countries worldwide, but we’ve kept our list to 50 countries for the purpose of this comparison, with all of the main regional music streaming markets represented. We’re also confident that we have the cheapest country in the world on our list, as well as the most expensive.
We’ve avoided comparing apples with oranges when it comes to plans. Spotify Premium, which is what we’re talking about when we refer to the paid version of Spotify, has different rates for individuals, families, duos, and students. There are also instances of cheaper rates when you pay upfront for a whole year. You can see how this could quickly get confusing, so we’ve kept things simple by only highlighting the cost of the individual plan in each country. This means you’re not overloaded with numbers and, in any event, the cost of the individual plan is usually a good indicator of the other plan pricing in each country.
In the table below, you can see how much Spotify costs around the world. The price in each country has been converted from the local currency to USD at the rate it was on the day of publication. The countries have then been ranked in order of the cheapest to the most expensive.
|Rank
|Country
|Cost p/m (USD)
|Rank
|Country
|Cost p/m (USD)
|Rank
1
|Country
Pakistan
|Cost p/m (USD)
$1.04
|Rank
26
|Country
Japan
|Cost p/m (USD)
$6.71
|Rank
2
|Country
India
|Cost p/m (USD)
$1.44
|Rank
27
|Country
Croatia
|Cost p/m (USD)
$7.16
|Rank
3
|Country
Turkey
|Cost p/m (USD)
$1.48
|Rank
28
|Country
Mexico
|Cost p/m (USD)
$7.70
|Rank
4
|Country
Egypt
|Cost p/m (USD)
$1.62
|Rank
29
|Country
Canada
|Cost p/m (USD)
$8.11
|Rank
5
|Country
Argentina
|Cost p/m (USD)
$1.74
|Rank
30
|Country
Singapore
|Cost p/m (USD)
$8.13
|Rank
6
|Country
Bangladesh
|Cost p/m (USD)
$1.84
|Rank
31
|Country
South Korea
|Cost p/m (USD)
$8.24
|Rank
7
|Country
Nigeria
|Cost p/m (USD)
$2.19
|Rank
32
|Country
Australia
|Cost p/m (USD)
$8.41
|Rank
8
|Country
Vietnam
|Cost p/m (USD)
$2.44
|Rank
33
|Country
Hong Kong
|Cost p/m (USD)
$8.66
|Rank
9
|Country
Ghana
|Cost p/m (USD)
$2.99
|Rank
34
|Country
Portugal
|Cost p/m (USD)
$8.82
|Rank
10
|Country
Kenya
|Cost p/m (USD)
$2.99
|Rank
35
|Country
New Zealand
|Cost p/m (USD)
$10.12
|Rank
11
|Country
South Africa
|Cost p/m (USD)
$3.21
|Rank
36
|Country
Germany
|Cost p/m (USD)
$10.91
|Rank
12
|Country
Malaysia
|Cost p/m (USD)
$3.43
|Rank
37
|Country
United States
|Cost p/m (USD)
$10.99
|Rank
13
|Country
Iraq
|Cost p/m (USD)
$3.44
|Rank
38
|Country
Sweden
|Cost p/m (USD)
$11.28
|Rank
14
|Country
Indonesia
|Cost p/m (USD)
$3.61
|Rank
39
|Country
Switzerland
|Cost p/m (USD)
$11.38
|Rank
15
|Country
Colombia
|Cost p/m (USD)
$4.13
|Rank
40
|Country
Austria
|Cost p/m (USD)
$12.01
|Rank
16
|Country
Brazil
|Cost p/m (USD)
$4.48
|Rank
41
|Country
Belgium
|Cost p/m (USD)
$12.01
|Rank
17
|Country
Morocco
|Cost p/m (USD)
$4.99
|Rank
42
|Country
France
|Cost p/m (USD)
$12.01
|Rank
18
|Country
Ukraine
|Cost p/m (USD)
$4.99
|Rank
43
|Country
Ireland
|Cost p/m (USD)
$12.01
|Rank
19
|Country
Chile
|Cost p/m (USD)
$5.34
|Rank
44
|Country
Italy
|Cost p/m (USD)
$12.01
|Rank
20
|Country
Bulgaria
|Cost p/m (USD)
$5.57
|Rank
45
|Country
Nederlands
|Cost p/m (USD)
$12.01
|Rank
21
|Country
Israel
|Cost p/m (USD)
$5.79
|Rank
46
|Country
Spain
|Cost p/m (USD)
$12.01
|Rank
22
|Country
Panama
|Cost p/m (USD)
$5.99
|Rank
47
|Country
Norway
|Cost p/m (USD)
$12.19
|Rank
23
|Country
Bosnia
|Cost p/m (USD)
$6.06
|Rank
48
|Country
Finland
|Cost p/m (USD)
$13.23
|Rank
24
|Country
Ecuador
|Cost p/m (USD)
$6.49
|Rank
49
|Country
United Kingdom
|Cost p/m (USD)
$13.97
|Rank
25
|Country
Czech Republic
|Cost p/m (USD)
$6.54
|Rank
50
|Country
Denmark
|Cost p/m (USD)
$16.11
The table shows that Pakistan is the cheapest country in the world for a monthly Spotify subscription, followed by India and Turkey. The mere $1.04 per month that Pakistan residents pay may reflect the spending power in that region, the strength of the local currency against the US dollar, or any number of other factors. The cheap end of the comparison table is dominated by countries in Asia, Africa, and South America.
The United States is understandably at the pricier end of the spectrum for Spotify subscriptions, sitting in 37th place on the table. It could be worse for Americans — the Europeans generally get charged even more, with the poor old Danes having to fork out over $16 per month.
Can I use a VPN for Spotify to save money?
VPNs are an excellent addition to your setup for many reasons, one of which is the ability to misrepresent your location. Now that we know how much Spotify costs around the world, you may have also wondered if you can use a VPN to take advantage of the lower Spotify prices in other countries.
It is a possibility. However, we think it would neither be straightforward nor advisable. Even if Spotify’s filters don’t manage to pick up on the fact that you’re using a VPN, your IP address isn’t the only clue to your location. For example, you’d probably need to set up the payment from a bank account or credit card registered in the region. This would probably be a lot harder to fake.
It’s tough to say if all of this deception would be against the law, although that’s never a risk you want to be taking. In any event, Spotify’s terms and conditions almost certainly prohibit such attempts to game their regional pricing structures. If the streaming service catches on to your little scheme, your account is likely to be shut down.
FAQs
Yes, if you have a Premium account then you can. The only thing to remember is that the catalog of songs might vary slightly from country to country due to licensing agreements.
Spotify does have filters that attempt to spot people that are logging on via a VPN. It isn’t always successful, and even if you’re detected, you’re likely to just get an advisory notice on-screen first. After all, there are plenty of legitimate reasons that you could be using a VPN.