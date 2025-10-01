Sony's top headphones and earbuds are getting Gemini Live and audio sharing via Fast Pair

TL;DR The Sony WH-1000XM6 and WF-1000XM5 now support audio sharing with Fast Pair.

Both devices are also getting support for Gemini Live.

Sony is rolling out a new update for its flagship headphones and earbuds: the WH-1000XM6 and WF-1000XM5. The software adds support for Gemini Live and the ability to share audio with another device using Fast Pair.

User winner00 on Discord alerted us about the WF-1000XM5 update, while we spotted the WH-1000XM6 version 3.0 update ourselves, which includes Gemini Live and Fast Pair audio sharing. You can view changelogs for the updates below.

The respective updates bring the WH-1000XM6 and WF-1000XM5 in line with some of the latest Android 16 audio features. With support for audio sharing via Fast Pair, users can now cast audio to multiple devices simultaneously or effortlessly share their music or movies across devices. This builds on Google’s Audio Share feature, which allows up to 20 compatible devices to stream the same audio at once.

Fast Pair simplifies the process by automatically detecting nearby devices and prompting you to connect, eliminating the hassle of manual pairing.

Audio Share first appeared on Pixel phones with Android 16, specifically for Pixel 8 and above. It requires audio devices that support Auracast broadcasting, Bluetooth Low Energy (BLE), and Bluetooth v5.3 or higher. While it’s currently limited to Pixel devices, other manufacturers are also gradually adopting similar solutions. For example, Xiaomi has added Auracast support to its flagship phones, and Samsung continues to offer its Dual Audio feature for connecting two pairs of earphones without needing Auracast or BLE.

With the new update, Sony WH-1000XM6 and WF-1000XM5 users can now take full advantage of these new Android audio sharing capabilities, making it easier to share music or streaming content with friends and family. The update also brings Gemini Live support, allowing users to have a more natural, back-and-forth conversation with Gemini.

