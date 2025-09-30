You Pixel phones can now easily connect to two earbuds for simultaneous audio

Mishaal Rahman / Android Authority

TL;DR Android 16’s Audio Share is getting updated, making it much easier and quicker to pair multiple audio devices with the same phone for simultaneous playback.

The latest Play Services update brings Fast Pair support to Audio Share.

The feature is available on Pixel 8, Pixel 9, and Pixel 10 series phones, except for the Pixel a-series devices.

One of the key audio improvements that Google has brought to Pixel phones with Android 16 is Audio Share. It lets you cast Bluetooth audio to multiple connected audio devices — or listen to the same audio via different phones — simultaneously. Using this feature, up to 20 devices can connect to the same audio, which is excellent whether you want to share your music or watch a movie with a large group of friends.

However, when you’re allowing other people to connect to your audio stream, you must either pair another pair of headphones manually or scan a QR code using another phone that’s already connected to those headphones. Now, that’s becoming a little easier as Google has added support for audio sharing through Fast Share.

If you’re unfamiliar, Fast Pair on an Android device automatically scans for nearby audio devices and shows a prompt on your phone, suggesting you connect to that device. It also allows sharing the same Bluetooth headset across multiple Android devices with the same Google account. Naturally, compared to manual pairing, Fast Pair feels more convenient and effortless.

Fast Pair support for Audio Share is coming with version 25.38 of Google Play Services. Notably, this applies specifically to Pixel phones with the backing for Auracast. That includes the Pixel 8 and above, but excludes the Pixel 8a and 9a. You will also need audio devices that meet the key requirements for Audio Share to function correctly. These requirements include that the audio devices, such as headphones or speakers, support Auracast or broadcast audio, as well as Bluetooth Low Energy (BLE), in addition to v5.3.

To check for the latest Play Services update, head over to Settings on your Pixel phone and tap your profile picture. Then, tap All services and locate the group labeled Privacy and security. Here, tap System services, and then scroll down to find Google Play services. Tap it and you’ll be able to see if there’s an available update.

While Audio Share has become a standard feature with Android 16 and is limited to Pixel devices, other manufacturers have also implemented their own versions. Xiaomi recently enabled support for Auracast-based audio streams on its flagship devices, and we can expect it to extend Fast Pair support when these devices receive updates based on Android 16.

Meanwhile, Samsung has its own audio sharing solution, called Dual Audio, that allows users to connect multiple pairs of earphones to the same handset. The audio devices do not need to support Bluetooth LE or Auracast support, though you cannot create more than two audio streams.

