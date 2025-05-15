Sony listened! The WH-1000XM6 are here with a foldable design and big upgrades

My favorite noise canceling headphones are finally getting a refresh, and I couldn’t be more stoked. Yep, the Sony WH-1000XM6 have officially landed, three long years after the WH-1000XM5 hit the market. I haven’t gotten my hands (or ears) on them just yet, and our friends over at SoundGuys more expertly take on sound quality (review link below), but I’m really excited about what’s new.

Finally foldable First off, the WH-1000XM6 are foldable. That’s right, Sony finally listened. These new cans come with an upgraded metal hinge design that allows them to fold and fit into a smaller, magnetic case. That’s a welcome change from the large zip-up case that the WH-1000XM5 would fit in unfolded.

The updated design also includes a wider, asymmetrical headband that promises more comfort during long listening sessions. Sony has tweaked the button layout too. The power and mic mute/unmute buttons have been redesigned for easier, more intuitive use. And just like the rumors predicted, the WH-1000XM6 now feature detachable earpads, making them much easier to replace when they eventually wear out.

The rest of the layout stays the same, including the USB-C port and 3.5mm headphone jack. Unfortunately, while the USB-C port is here, it still doesn’t support digital audio input.

What’s new inside? Now, design tweaks are cool, but the real magic is under the hood. The WH-1000XM6 are powered by Sony’s new QN3 processor and feature a 12-microphone array, delivering improved Adaptive Noise Cancellation (ANC) and better ambient sound handling. Sony has also added real-time upmixing for 360 Reality Audio, which should make spatial audio even more immersive.

One of the best upgrades is that you no longer need to feel around for the ANC button. With the WH-1000XM6, you can now toggle noise cancelation using voice commands, which would be super handy while you’re juggling multiple things.

In terms of connectivity, the headphones support Bluetooth 5.3 and Auracast, and they default to Bluetooth LE Audio on Pixel phones running Android 16, so no manual toggling is required.

Battery life has also gotten a solid boost, as per my colleagues at SoundGuys. The Sony WH-1000XM6 now last over five hours more than the XM5s, which is impressive.

Pricing and availability

The WH-1000XM6 retail for $449.99, which is a $50 bump from the WH-1000XM5. A bit pricier, sure, but with all these upgrades, it might just be worth it. For the full deep-dive review, head over to our sister site, SoundGuys, and check out what they have to say about the WH-1000XM6.