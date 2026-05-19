Sony just dropped a new color for its best headphones, and we’re obsessed

TL;DR Sony is adding a new color option for the WH-1000XM6.

The new color is a sandy hue called “Standstone.”

Standstone joins the lineup as the fifth colorway.

It’s been about a year since the WH-1000XM6 made its debut. Although plenty of headphones have launched since then, Sony’s flagship headset remains one of the best money can buy. And you’ll now be able to pick one up in a brand new color.

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An earlier leak suggested that Sony had plans to introduce a new color for the WH-1000XM6. According to the leak, that color would be a sandy beige hue called “Sandstone,” and it would launch on May 19. Well, it turns out that leak hit the nail on the head. Sony has officially announced that the XM6 is now available in Sandstone.

Sony

This makes Sandstone the second new color to be added to the available list of options this year. If you don’t remember, Sony announced a Sand Pink colorway back in February, along with the launch of the WF-1000XM6. Sandstone now joins Sand Pink, Black, Platinum Silver, and Midnight Blue as the fifth colorway.

You’ll be able to get the WH-1000XM6 in Sandstone on Sony’s website or through Amazon. It will cost the same retail price of $459.99 USD / $599.99 CAD. If you want something even more premium than the WH-1000XM6, the company is celebrating the headset’s 10-year anniversary with its “1000X The ColleXion.”

Sony WH-1000XM6 Sony WH-1000XM6 Good sound quality • Top of the line app • Excellent ANC MSRP: $449.99 The next iteration of the best Sony headphones The Sony WH-1000XM6 is every bit a worthy successor to Sony's other ANC headphones as you'd hope. They sound very good, have excellent ANC, and are equipped to handle demanding users. However, the lack of cutting-edge connection options might be an issue as the years go by. See price at Amazon Save $1.99 See price at Sony Save $60.99

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