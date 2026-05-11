Need another look at Sony's super premium headphones? These leaked renders got you covered

X / Complex Style

TL;DR High-quality renders of Sony’s super premium “The ColleXion” headphones have leaked.

The renders show off the headset in both white and black.

At this point, it’s not much of a secret that Sony plans on releasing a super premium pair of headphones to celebrate the tenth anniversary of the WH-1000XM. In fact, the new cans were recently spotted on the head of actor Damson Idris. If those pictures weren’t enough to satisfy your curiosity, maybe some new high-quality renders will do the trick.

Don’t want to miss the best from Android Authority? Set us as a favorite source in Google Discover to never miss our latest exclusive reports, expert analysis, and much more.

to never miss our latest exclusive reports, expert analysis, and much more. You can also set us as a preferred source in Google Search by clicking the button below.

These leaked renders come courtesy of the folks over at Android Headlines. The renders include close-ups of the headphones in both color options: white and black. Unfortunately, these renders did not come with specifications. However, we can fill you in on what we know so far about this headset.

As you may have heard, Sony’s fancy upcoming headphones are known as the “1000X The ColleXion.” They are expected to sit a tier above the WH-1000XM6, which means you can expect them to be pretty expensive. How expensive exactly? Well, a leak from last month suggested they could cost as much as €629 (~$740), which is $300 more than the XM6.

You can also see from these renders that Sony appears to be using more premium material, particularly around the hinges. Where the XM6 uses plastic, these headphones have a metal hinge. The hinge design on the XM6 has been a point of contention, as it suffers from a fatal flaw that leaves the hardware broken. However, it appears users won’t have to worry about that issue with these cans.

Sony has yet to offer an official release date for the 1000x The ColleXion. However, previous reports suggest that they could arrive as soon as May 19.

Follow