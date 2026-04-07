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Sony is expanding the color options for its best headphones
2 hours ago
- Sony is preparing to unveil a new color for the WH-1000XM6.
- A leak claims that this new color is called “Sandstone.”
- This new version of the WH-1000XM6 will reportedly launch on May 19, 2026.
Sony’s best headphones, the WH-1000XM6, come in a range of colors, including Platinum Silver, Midnight Blue, and Black. On February 12, the same day as the WF-1000XM6 launch, Sony rolled out a fourth color called Sand Pink. It appears the company isn’t quite done yet unveiling new colors, as a fifth option could be coming soon.
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According to a leak from Dealabs, Sony is preparing to introduce a new color for the WH-1000XM6. The report claims that this fifth color will be called “Sandstone,” which will have a “sandy beige hue.” It’s said that this Standstone option will launch on May 19, 2026, and will cost the same as the other versions.
If Sony does launch a new Stonestone colorway, it’ll be interesting to see if the company will eventually bring the color to the WF-1000XM6 or XM5 earbuds. The WF-1000XM5 does come in a Smoky Pink shade that’s similar to the WH-1000XM6’s Sand Pink tone.
In addition to this news, the leak also revealed that the tech giant could launch headphones that are even more premium than the WH-1000XM6. This headset is reportedly called “Sony The ColleXion.” The report claims that these headphones will only be available in black and will cost €629 (~$728). For comparison, the WH-1000XM6 costs €449 in Europe. It’s unclear how much the headset will cost in the US.
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