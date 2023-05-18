How to start streaming on Twitch from your PS5

With a free Twitch account, you can livestream any games you’re playing directly from your PS5 to share your experience with viewers worldwide. You can interact with your audience with live chats and broadcast your reactions with the PlayStation HD camera. Here’s how to start a Twitch stream on your PS5.

How to start a Twitch stream on your PS5 Before we begin, you’ll need to sign up for a Twitch account. The process is quick and easy, but make sure to set up two-step verification to be able to sign in on your PS5. Once you have an account, head to the Media section on your PS5 to download the Twitch app.

Adam Birney / Android Authority

Once installed, open the Twitch app on your PS5 and select Sign-in. You’ll receive a unique QR code and an eight-digit code to link your Twitch account with your PSN account.

Adam Birney / Android Authority

Follow the instructions on your phone and select Link Account on your PS5 to complete the process.

Adam Birney / Android Authority

Now, start any game on your PS5. When you’re ready to livestream, press the Share button on your DualSense controller (the small button upper-left of the touchpad) and select Broadcast.

Adam Birney / Android Authority

Choose Twitch from the PS5 stream options.

Adam Birney / Android Authority

Before going live, you can manage any broadcast options by selecting the three-dot icon, such as whether you want to include video from the PlayStation HD camera, voice chat audio, and more. Players can use the DualSense controller mic for broadcast audio as well.

Adam Birney / Android Authority

You can also add a title to your stream with catchy emojis. When you have everything to your liking, select Go Live.

Adam Birney / Android Authority

Notifications from other apps will automatically be paused during your stream. Be aware that certain cutscenes or gameplay from PS5 games may also be censored from your stream not to spoil any significant story beats. Other than that, have fun gaming with a live audience!

If you need a break or want to end your Twitch stream, press the Share button on your PS5 controller and select Broadcast.

Adam Birney / Android Authority

There, you can Pause or Stop the stream and see how long you’ve been streaming and how many live viewers you currently have.

FAQs

Can the PS5 stream to Twitch? Yes, you can watch Twitch live streams on your PS5 or broadcast your gameplay to Twitch from your PS5.

How do I activate Twitch on PS5? Durign gameplay, press the Share button on your PS5 controller, then select Broadcast. Select Twitch, and you will be prompted to link your Twitch account to your PSN account using a web browser or a unique QR Code to scan with your phone.

Can I watch Twitch while playing a game on the PS5? You can’t watch Twitch while playing PS5 games from the Twitch PS5 app. However, you can watch Twitch streams from the PS5 web browser while playing games simultaneously. Here’s how: Open the PS5 web browser and search for “Twitch.tv” You can also send yourself or a friend a message that reads “Twitch.tv” to generate a clickable link. Once open, press the Options button on the PS5 controller and select Pin to Side. The Twitch webpage will now be pinned to the side of the screen, and you can choose a stream to watch. You can now start up a game and play it while watching Twitch.

Can I stream Twitch on Xbox? Yes, you can stream Twitch on Xbox too. See our guide to learn more.

