Here are the best Pluto TV channels you can watch for free

Pluto TV is among the best free streaming services, and it’s getting more and more popular, especially as people look for Netflix alternatives. With hundreds of virtual “channels,” Pluto TV has a sleek, cable TV-like interface. You can watch movies, TV shows, and even live programming without having to pay one cent. However, since there are over 250 Pluto TV channels to choose from, you may be looking for help narrowing down the best ones.

The truth is there are so many different channels and categories to watch on Pluto TV, and it will be up to your individual tastes to decide which ones you will eventually keep watching. We think we can point you in the right direction with our picks for the best Pluto TV channels, covering several categories and genres.

The best Pluto TV channels:

Editor’s note: We will update this list as more Pluto TV channels are added

NFL channel (2070)

The NFL season is almost over, but you can still relive some great pro football history moments on Pluto TV. The NFL channel has some great programs that look back at pro football in the US. It also covers the current 2022-2023 season.

Star Trek (270)

Pluto TV

Yes, your prayers have been answered. If you are a Trekkie, you can watch a live free channel of Star Trek content 24/7 on Pluto TV. At the time of this writing, the channel is showing Star Trek: The Original Series and Star Trek The Next Generation on a loop. You can also check out the More Star Trek channel (271), which has Deep Space Nine on a loop as well. Engage!

Stories by AMC (230)

AMC

The AMC cable TV network has been the home of some of the most acclaimed TV series ever made. This Pluto TV channel rotates blocks of episodes of various AMC series, including Into the Badlands, Halt and Catch Fire, Turn: Washington’s Spies, and Hap and Leonard.

The Walking Dead Universe (227)

pluto tv

AMC’s biggest franchise is The Walking Dead. There are now four separate shows directly based in the zombie-filled universe, and you can check out episodes of those shows 24/7 on this Pluto TV channel. It also has some Walking Dead-adjacent shows, such as the Talking Dead talk show, and shows that feature actors from those series, including Ride With Norman Reedus and more.

Degrassi channel (255)

Canada’s favorite teen drama-soap opera also has a huge following in the US. Now you can watch episodes of the classic series 24/7 on its own Pluto TV channels. While watching the Degrassi channel, you may recognize some young actors who became bigger stars when they got older. That also includes the young actor who later became the hit pop song artist known as Drake.

CBS News channel (306)

There are plenty of good news channels to choose from on Pluto TV. The CBS News channel may be the best one to stream. It’s live, 24/7, and it has a reputation of being very objective and offering solid reporting. That’s all you really want in a 24-hour news channel.

Hell’s Kitchen channel (1630)

Gordon Ramsey has never been called shy. Indeed, the channel dedicated to his many, many Hell’s Kitchen seasons shows him uncensored, with all of the words you could not hear on primetime TV. It’s still a ton of fun to see these chefs not only compete in the kitchen but also watch their personal challenges as well. Oh, and there’s lots and lots of conflict.

Classic Doctor Who channel (1410)

Pluto TV

You can pay to stream these episodes on BritBox, or you can watch them for free as one of the Pluto TV Channels. The BBC sci-fi series about a renegade Time Lord who tries to fight evil across all of time and space still holds up, even if some of its special effects and sets don’t.

Survivor (951)

CBS

This is one of the first true reality competition shows. Watched over by host Jeff Probst, the contestants have solved puzzles, tackled obstacle courses, and have gone through endurance tests for 20 years and 40 seasons. We have also seen tons of immunity idols (real and fake), too many voting blindsides to count, and truly some of the most entertaining television in history. Now you can watch the earliest seasons of Survivor 24/7. It’s truly one of the best Pluto TV channels to watch, and this tribe has spoken.

CSI (550, 551, 552)

Pluto TV

Remember when the CSI franchise was the biggest thing on television? Now you can relive those days when a career in police forensic science was the coolest one on TV. Pluto TV has three channels now, each showing a different show in the series: the original Las Vegas-set CSI (550), CSI: Miami (551), and CSI: New York (552).

Mystery Science Theater 3000 channel (1240)

Is there anything more fun than watching a show where a man and two robots make fun of some really awful movies? We don’t think so, and you won’t either after watching a few of these classic MST3K episodes. Be sure also to watch the Rifftrax Pluto TV channel (1245). It features more riffing of movies from three former MST3K writers and performers.

Stargate channel (280)

Pluto TV

It’s one of the best sci-fi franchises of all time, and now Pluto TV is the streaming home for all things Stargate. The 24/7 channel runs through all 10 seasons of Stargate SG-1, all five seasons of Stargate Atlantis, and both seasons of Stargate Universe. It also occasionally runs the first Stargate feature film, and the two direct-to-video Stargate SG-1 movies. All of the shows can also be accessed on demand on Pluto TV.

Slow TV channel (1955)

Sometimes you just want to watch something calm and soothing. One of the Pluto TV channels does just that. Slow TV just offers up some narration-free videos of trips in the countryside. We especially like the railway video trips through Norway and other regions.

TokuShoutSu channel (2430)

Want to see how the Mighty Morphin’ Power Rangers came to be? Check out the TokuShoutSu channel on Pluto TV. It offers, among other things, tons of episodes of Super Sentai, the Japanese TV franchise that was later adapted into the Power Rangers show.

Totally Turtle channel (3185)

“Heroes in a half-shell” It’s hard to believe that the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtle have been a huge pop-culture presence for over 30 years. Now you can watch a ton of classic and more recent TNMT animated TV episodes 24/7 as one of the Pluto TV channels.

The Amazing Race (925)

Pluto TV

The Amazing Race may not get as much attention as Survivor does in reality TV land. However, many people think it’s a better show. Indeed, the two-person teams on this show get to literally travel around the world. They have to deal with language barriers, different customs, and navigating through unfamiliar territory. On top of that, they also have to deal with different challenges related to the countries they visit. Some of these challenges are just brutal to watch. Watching this show 24/7 on Pluto TV is a ton of fun, even though its great host, Phil Keoghan, doesn’t appear as much as Jeff Probst does on Survivor.

Pluto TV Staff Picks (111)

I always ask waiters what their favorite meal in a restaurant is. Similarly, we can all assume Pluto TV workers know their own product better than anyone. This is what makes channel 90 one of the best Pluto TV channels around. The channel is filled with great content handpicked by insiders.

Showtime Selects (215)

Pluto TV

Pluto TV’s Showtime Selects channel offers curated episodes of various original series featured on the pay cable channel for free. They include shows like The Affair, Ray Donovan, Billions, The L Word, House of Lies, and Californication. You will also be able to watch the first episodes of upcoming Showtime shows, like the second season of Yellowjacks, and more.

Paramount Plus Picks (210)

John Callaham / Android Authority

Like Showtime Selects, this channel offers a rotating selection of shows from the Paramount Plus streaming service. You might catch a classic sitcom or drama episode from the Paramount Plus library, or see free episodes of the service’s original series, such as Halo, Wolf Pack, 1883, 1923, Tulsa King, and more.

Johnny Carson TV (1360)

Pluto TV

When it comes to late-night talk shows, there was no better host than the late Johnny Carson. Pluto TV has a dedicated channel to showing classic episodes of The Tonight Show, where Carson got to chat with the greatest entertainers from the 1960s until his retirement in 1992. This channel is like watching mini-time capsules of that period and it’s entertaining, funny, and educational.

The Andy Griffith Show (1345)

Pluto TV

Pluto TV has other channels devoted to running classic TV sitcoms 24/7, like Happy Days, Three’s Company, and Family Ties. For our money, we think the best of these sitcom channels is the one devoted to running episodes of The Andy Griffith Show. While most sitcoms were set in big cities, this show focused on the fictional small town of Mayberry, North Carolina, where Sherrif Andy Taylor didn’t have to wear a gun to keep the peace. This show remains funny, and also can pull at your heartstrings from time to time.

Blue Bloods channel (549)

Pluto TV

This show has been running for over 10 years, and it remains one of the most popular CBS series. Now you can watch the majority of the show’s episodes on a 24/7 loop via its recently launched Pluto TV channel. In case you are not familiar with the show, it centers on a multi-generational family of New York City cops and attorneys, with Tom Selleck playing the patriarch of the family, who also happens to be the Commissioner of the NYPD. Crime and cop show fans should definitely check this out.

The Price is Right (1025)

Pluto TV

Pluto TV also has a ton of classic TV game show channels running 24/7. For pure entertainment value, you can’t beat the channel that runs old episodes of The Price is Right. Those seasons from the 1970s and 1980s showed its host, Bob Barker, at his finest, as he tried to give away everything from candy to new cars to contestants that tried to find the right prices. There are also Pluto TV channels devoted to Jeopardy, Wheel of Fortune, and more.

