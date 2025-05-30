Don't miss a rare 21% price drop on the Sony INZONE Buds

Whether you’ve just treated yourself to the new Nintendo Switch 2 or you’re getting noise complaints as you kick back with your PS5, a pair of specialist gaming earbuds might be just the ticket. The Sony INZONE Buds are the premium beans for the job, and they’re currently sitting at only $158 on Amazon. Sony INZONE Buds for $158 ($42 off)

The 21% markdown is easily the lowest price we’ve tracked on the INZONE Buds during their 18 months on the market. The discount is available on both the white and black colorways, so you can choose the hue that best matches your gaming rig.

Sony INZONE Buds Sony INZONE Buds A good option for gamers looking for earbuds for their PS5. If you own a PS5, and prefer earbuds to over-ear headsets, then you should consider the Sony INZONE Buds. These earbuds have great battery life, and can also be used with a PC and some Android devices. See price at Amazon Save $41.99

These wireless earbuds deliver impressively low latency via a USB-C dongle, strong active noise cancelation, and excellent sound quality that holds up across music and gaming. They’re comfortable for long sessions and boast nearly 12 hours of battery life on a single charge — far more than most true wireless competitors. While they’re built by the PlayStation manufacturer, they’re equally well suited for immersive play on PC, Switch, or mobile.

Ready to upgrade your gameplay? Hit the widget above to find the Sony INZONE Buds deal on Amazon.