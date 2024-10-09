Here are my 10 favorite Android games to play with a controller

Nick Fernandez / Android Authority

Android games have made great strides in recent years, but if there’s one thing still holding them back, it’s touchscreen controls. While some slower-paced games like Balatro work just fine, many games leave me pining for a real pair of joysticks and some physical buttons.

Thankfully, many developers have heard the call and made their Android games compatible with a controller. If you’re not sure what to play, here are my favorite Android games to play with a controller, plus a couple of extras that you’ll have to scroll down to see.

Stardew Valley

Oliver Cragg / Android Authority

There aren’t many games that have aged as well as Stardew Valley, but to be honest, the game plays pretty poorly with touchscreen controls. The menu is hard to access, and the finicky auto-attack feature means any journey to The Mines will quickly be cut short by swarming enemies.

A controller fixes all that. Or at least, most of it. There are a few instances where you’ll need to tap on the screen, like choosing a farm type, entering your name, or opening the quest menu, but the rest is smooth sailing.

If you haven’t already played Stardew Valley (or are hopelessly addicted on other platforms), you should definitely try it on Android with a controller.

Dead Cells

This Android port is immaculate, but trying to beat the game with on-screen controls is like trying to thread a needle while wearing mittens. This game is notoriously difficult, so adding an extra layer of difficulty with touchscreen controls is particularly punishing. I would not recommend it.

After a slightly bump launch, Dead Cells on Android now supports nearly all controller types, and it’s playable without issue (except skill issues, in my case). All of the DLCs are also available, although you will need to purchase them separately.

If you want to save some money, consider subscribing to Google Play Pass, which includes the full game and DLCs. A year’s subscription costs just a bit more than the complete version of Dead Cells at $29.99, and it also includes Stardew Valley and several other premium Android games with controller support. The full version is also available with a Netflix subscription as part of Netflix Games.

COD Mobile

Hadlee Simons / Android Authority

PUBG Mobile was a massive hit on Android, but it has since been overshadowed by COD Mobile for a number of reasons — one of which is controller support. COD Mobile supports PlayStation, Xbox, and Backbone One controllers, and they work just like you would expect if you’re coming from a console Call of Duty game.

The game itself is also excellent. I don’t like how aggressively it pushes battle pass economics, but the FPS gameplay is probably the best there is on mobile devices (Fortnite is also up there). If you are a competitive player using a controller, the game will match you with other controller-using foes to keep things fair.

Castlevania: Symphony of the Night

Nick Fernandez / Android Authority

Castlevania: SotN is an absolute classic, so when it came out on Android back in 2020, I had to give it a try. While it’s a port of the PSP’s Castlevania: Dracula X Chronicles version from 2007 with improved translations, the gameplay is just as good as I remembered.

Being a port and not a new version of the game, you will have to put up with large bars on the sides of the screen and a lack of UI scaling. Still, it’s easily one of my most played Android games with controller support.

Crashlands

Next up is another game that’s been around for years, but I still love playing on my phone with a controller. Crashlands has quite a lot going on, but it’s essentially an action-adventure RPG with crafting elements. Without going too deep into details, the gameplay is excellent and there’s a lot of tongue-and-cheek humor to enjoy.

My biggest problem with the game is the touch controls, but thankfully it’s much, much better with a controller. The same is true for another game from the same developer, Levelhead, which is more of a 2D platformer where users can create their own levels.

It’s also worth mentioning that Crashlands 2 is expected in early 2025 as part of Netflix Games.

Alien: Isolation

Alien: Isolation was one of the first big games to see an Android release, and it’s a must-play for horror fans. It’s hard to believe that the original came out more than 10 years ago, but it plays very well on Android devices with full controller support.

Although the only “officially” supported controllers are PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Core, and Razer Kishi, I’ve had luck with a few other brands, as well. If you’re not sure about compatibility, you can play the first two missions of the game for free before taking the plunge.

Vampire Survivors

Nick Fernandez / Android Authority

Vampire Survivors came out of nowhere to completely steal my free time in 2022. The game is incredibly simple but incredibly addictive, and although there isn’t really much in terms of a control scheme (one joystick is all you need), I still prefer playing with a controller.

This is because enemies are constantly flying at you from all directions, so if your thumb is covering the same corner of the screen the next boss mob is coming from, it might end your run. This premium game is available as part of Google Play Pass or for purchase separately.

Terraria

Terraria is another classic that I couldn’t help but purchase on several platforms, including Android. Every run uses a completely new, procedurally-generated world, and there is so much to explore that you’ll keep coming back for more. If you’re like me, that means tens or even hundreds of hours of gameplay.

This game has been available on Android for more than a decade now (there was even a version for Windows Phone!), so if you’ve somehow missed it now is your time to jump on the bandwagon. It’s pretty cheap to buy, but again, it’s included in Google Play Pass.

TMNT: Shredder’s Revenge

Love classic arcade-style beat ’em ups? These next two picks are for you.

The first, TMNT: Shredder’s Revenge, draws heavily from the 1987 Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles animated series. Not only are the pixel-art visuals on point, but the voice actors are the same as the original series!

Gameplay with a controller on Android is perfect, and there’s even the option for online multiplayer with your friends for a truly chaotic arcade experience.

The only potential downside is that it’s tied to Netflix, so you can only play if you have an active subscription. If you’re already a subscriber, you can play for free!

Streets of Rage 4

Nearly all of the Streets of Rage games have landed on Android, with Streets of Rage 4 being the latest in the series. It’s developed by the same people as TMNT: Shredder’s Revenge, which is immediately evident in the style, gameplay, and quality of the experience. It even has online multiplayer!

Both are excellent games, and really the one I’d recommend most depends on whether or not you have a Netflix subscription. If you do, play TMNT: Shredder’s Revenge, if not, buy Streets of Rage 4. It’s cheaper than a month of Netflix.

SEGA ports

Nick Fernandez / Android Authority

Speaking of retro games, SEGA has been excellent about releasing its classic titles on the Play Store as part of the SEGA Forever lineup, and nearly all of them feature controller support.

As of 2024, SEGA has ported Streets of Rage 1 and 2, Sonic the Hedgehog 1 and 2, Shining Force 1-3, Crazy Taxi, and more. They are all available as free, ad-supported games, with the option to pay to remove the ads. I’ll leave it up to you to decide whether or not it’s worth the premium.

(Bonus) Game Streaming

Ryan Haines / Android Authority

Wait, I’m not finished yet!

While the Android catalog is pretty large, it still doesn’t compare to what you can play on other platforms. With a decent internet connection and a controller, you can play PC and console games from your Android device.

There are plenty of ways to do this, from Xbox Cloud Gaming (included with Xbox Game Pass Ultimate) and GeForce Now to local streaming options like Steam Link.

Controller compatibility on Android will vary, so check beforehand to ensure the best experience.

(Bonus) Emulators

Joe Hindy / Android Authority

In case you didn’t already know, most emulators on Android have full controller support. Standard controllers work better on some consoles than others (I’m looking at you, Gamecube and N64), but after a little while, you get used to it.

For legal reasons I can’t tell you where to get ROMs for these games, although you should rip them from games that you already own. As for emulators though, RetroArch is my personal favorite since it covers nearly every system on the market, but there are easier-to-use emulators for individual consoles too. Check out our guide to all emulators on Android to learn more.

You might like

Comments