Sony's premium 'The ColleXion' headphones just leaked from top to bottom

OnLeaks & HotEUDeals

TL;DR Sony’s upcoming 1000X “The ColleXion” premium headphones just leaked extensively.

The headphones offer sound tuned by three Grammy-winning sound studios.

The design appears to be more premium than Sony’s current flagship WH-1000XM6 headphones.

Sony hasn’t been too shy of revealing key details about its upcoming 10th anniversary premium headphones: the 1000X “The ColleXion” Edition. The headphones have been teased and leaked on multiple occasions ahead of their upcoming launch, and another comprehensive leak adds the missing details about the device.

Veteran leaker OnLeaks, along with HotEUDeals, has unmasked details of the Sony 1000X in a sweeping leak, revealing much more than what any recent leak has so far. The latest leak talks about the polished metal elements, which are central to the headphone’s design. It is distinct from the folding headband we’ve seen on the Sony WH-1000XM6 headphones and extends into the stems connecting the drivers to the headband. The metal yokes should also help address durability issues that WH-1000XM6 users have complained about.

Although we’ve known the black and the white color variants already, the leak also gives a better look at the improved leatherette cushions, which appear to be thicker and blend more seamlessly with the plastic cover plate. The leaked material also says the earcups are “generously sized” to allow pain-free listening for longer durations. The buttons, too, are visibly made of metal, though they could actually just be made of plastic with a metallic finish. The microphone grille and the buttons appear more flush with the shell of the earcups than the XM6s.

Don’t want to miss the best from Android Authority? Set us as a favorite source in Google Discover to never miss our latest exclusive reports, expert analysis, and much more.

to never miss our latest exclusive reports, expert analysis, and much more. You can also set us as a preferred source in Google Search by clicking the button below.

There are some improvements on the inside as well, including a V3 co-processor that adds on top of the QM3, which is already present on the WH-1000XM6. The company is also looking to include a 12-mic array (six per earcup), probably to enable superior noise cancellation. Sony is putting AI to work to ensure

Meanwhile, Sony is also partnering with as many as three Grammy-winning sound studios — Battery Studios, Coast Mastering, and Sterling Sound — to tune the drivers on the premium headphones. Based on the leak, the headphones could offer roughly 24 hours of playback with ANC, falling slightly short of the XM6’s claimed 30 hours. Meanwhile, the 1000X could last up to 32 hours without ANC. Along with that, a 5-minute quick boost could deliver battery for an hour and a half.

Among other accessories, Sony will also include a swanky carrying case with ends that close magnetically rather than using a zipper. That aligns with its pro-fashion image, which Sony has previously tried to achieve by planting a leak involving actor Damson Idris. The case also includes a USB Type-A to Type-C cable and a 3.5mm cable for wired playback. Sadly, Sony is likely to skip playback via USB-C for yet another generation.

In addition to this information, the leak corroborated previously rumored pricing. It says that Sony’s upcoming 1000X headphones will be priced at $649 in the US, marking a steep $200 hike over the XM6s. As also previously leaked, the headphones will be launched tomorrow, i.e., on May 19, and will be available to buy on the same day.

Follow