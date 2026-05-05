A celebrity just revealed Sony's super premium 1000X headphones as a fashion flex

X / Complex Style

TL;DR The design of Sony’s upcoming tenth-anniversary premium headphones has been revealed, somewhat officially.

The Sony 1000X “The ColleXion” features a metal reinforcement around the headband.

The Sony 1000X are expected to cost $649 in the US and could launch on May 19.

This year, Sony completes a decade of its WH-1000XM premium Bluetooth headphones series, which actually began as the MDR-1000X. To celebrate this feat, Sony is set to launch a special edition of its over-the-ear headphones, expected to be officially called the “Sony 1000X The ColleXion,” which Sony itself accidentally revealed last month. And it’s now taking a step forward by teasing the design officially.

The Sony 1000X, which is expected to sit a tier above the current flagship, WH-1000XM6, were recently spotted on the sidelines of the 2026 Met Gala. Actor Damson Idris of F1: The Movie stardom was seen sporting a new pair of headphones in images shared by fashion media outlet Complex Style. Interestingly, the official Sony Electronics handle on X engaged with the post, suggesting a high likelihood that this is the actual product.

Meanwhile, some more angles were also shared by the @21metgala on X.

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The supposed Sony 1000X bear a design identical to the Sony WH-1000XM6 but with a noticeably different headband. This premium headband features what appears to be metal attached to the stem connecting the two sides. A thin strip can also be seen running under the soft cushion, and could likely offer more strength than the Sony WH-1000XM6, whose hinges have been reported to be prone to breaking. However, French tech blog Dealabs (via a Reddit post) says the 1000X’s neckband will not fold like the WH-1000XM6.

Metal inserts can also be seen along the bottom grille covering the microphones. Besides the white variant that the actor dons, another “Sandstone” has leaked previously, but we’re unsure if these are the same or different colors.

Meanwhile, Dealabs has shared additional information about the headphones. For starters, the Sony 1000X are reported to feature a “V3” processor, which may be identical to the QN3 on the XM6. The processor will also enable Sony’s DSEE Extreme sound enhancement tech, which can upscale audio to a 32-bit signal. The headphones are also said to offer a 10-band EQ through the Sony Headphones app.

On the external hardware front, the headphones also use 12 high-precision mics for ANC (active noise cancellation). They could also offer up to 24 hours of battery life with ANC, while a five-minute quick charge could offer 90 minutes of playback time.

Besides these perks, the Sony 1000X are said to come with a premium magnetic carrying case that could make the standard zipper pack dud.

Dealabs is also hinting at a much higher price than the Sony WH-1000XM6. Based on the leak, the premium 1000X could be priced at $649 in the US, which is significantly higher than the XM6’s $450 pricing. Finally, Dealabs says the headphones could launch officially on May 19 and will be available to buy on the same day.

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