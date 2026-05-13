Snapseed just got its second update in under a week, adding a handy new shortcut

Ryan Haines / Android Authority

TL;DR Following a major update last week, the new Snapseed 4.0.1 adds a Camera home screen shortcut.

This shortcut can be accessed by pressing and holding on the Snapseed icon.

Google’s photo editing app Snapseed got a big update on Android last week, revamping the app’s design language and functionality to be more in line with version iOS users have been enjoying for some time. This week, Google released a smaller, but still handy update, adding a shortcut to the app that launches its camera interface with a single tap.

As spotted by 9to5Google, Snapseed’s latest version 4.0.1 update on Android adds a Camera shortcut to the menu that appears when you press and hold on the app’s icon. You’re able to add the icon to your home screen, and even map the functionality to your Pixel’s Quick Tap gesture for even faster access.

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The 4.0.1 update doesn’t seem to change anything substantial within the Snapseed interface, but the new shortcut is a big get for anyone who wants to use Snapseed’s camera rather than their phone’s default camera app. On my Pixel 9 Pro, I’ve mapped the shortcut to the Quick Tap gesture, so the Snapseed camera opens any time I tap the back of the phone twice.

Snapseed version 4.0.1 is available on the Play Store now.

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