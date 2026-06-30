Qualcomm sets the date for this year's biggest Snapdragon announcements

C. Scott Brown / Android Authority

TL;DR Qualcomm has set the date for its annual Snapdragon Summit: September 22 – 24.

The company is once again expected to announce all its latest silicon, with this year’s highlights the Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 6 and Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 6 Pro.

Rumors about components cost have already cast a shadow over these launches, and we’ll be curious to see how the market responds.

This year is shaping up to be a big one for Qualcomm silicon. With the launch of the Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 6 series, we’re expecting the company to finally push fabrication to the 2nm level, just as Samsung did with its Exynos 2600. And while we still have plenty of questions about these chips — especially when it comes to what they’ll cost — we’ve finally got an idea now for when we might expect some answers.

Over on Instagram, Qualcomm shares that this year’s Snapdragon Summit is scheduled for September 22 through 24, once again in beautiful Hawaii. Android Authority will be there to bring you first-hand coverage of all the big announcements the company ends up making.

Top on the list of our expectations has to be the Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 6 and Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 6 Pro. Just like the Gen 5 components before them, these chips will likely power some of the following year’s most popular Android handsets.

Recent rumors, though, suggest that Qualcomm’s full roster of new chips could be a lot more complicated than just that, with the possibility of even new Gen 5 entries, like a 3nm Pro model. We’re also curious if we’ll be learning more about other recent Snapdragon launches, like the Reality Elite platform for headsets we were just introduced to earlier this month.

Our biggest questions, for once, might be less about raw chip performance this year, and more about economics. With everything from RAM, to solid-state storage, to processors costing more and more seemingly every week, there’s been a lot of rumors and speculation about just how expensive these new Qualcomm chips might make the phones equipped with them. All the performance in the world won’t mean much if you can’t shoppers to actually buy the phones.

We’ve still got all summer to go before Qualcomm’s event, so there’s a lot more time for additional leaks and rumors to fill in more of our picture ahead of the company’s announcements. This time around, that could easily involve just as much good news as bad news, so we’ll be very excited to start digging into all those details as they arrive.

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