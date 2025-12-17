Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 or 10,000mAh battery? You won't have to choose with this phone.

TL;DR HONOR has announced that it’ll launch the HONOR Win series of phones, replacing its GT series devices.

A leaker has claimed that the HONOR Win will have a Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 chip and a 10,000mAh battery.

It’s also believed that the phones will have cooling fans, making them ideal for mobile gamers.

We’ve heard rumors in the last few months that a few upcoming budget phones could offer 10,000mAh batteries. What if you wanted a flagship-level phone with a 10,000mAh battery, though? Well, it sounds like HONOR has something up its sleeve.

HONOR recently announced the HONOR Win series of smartphones, which will replace the firm’s GT family of devices. The company has confirmed that the first two models are the HONOR Win and Win RT, but didn’t reveal major details outside of the design.

Don’t want to miss the best from Android Authority? Set us as a favorite source in Google Discover to never miss our latest exclusive reports, expert analysis, and much more.

to never miss our latest exclusive reports, expert analysis, and much more. You can also set us as a preferred source in Google Search by clicking the button below.

Fortunately, leaker Digital Chat Station has disclosed some apparent HONOR Win specs. The tipster claims that the new phone will have a Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 processor as well as a 10,000mAh battery with 80W charging. Meanwhile, the Win RT is tipped to offer last year’s Snapdragon 8 Elite chip and a 10,000mAh battery.

The standard Win model would stand out from other smartphones by pairing a new flagship chipset with a 10,000mAh battery. Devices like the OPPO Find X9 Pro, OnePlus 15, and Xiaomi 17 Pro Max all offer cutting-edge processors and huge batteries, but these batteries top out at 7,500mAh. So you should definitely keep an eye on this phone if you want a ton of horsepower and the longest endurance possible.

This tantalizing combination of performance and battery life isn’t the only reason to keep an eye on the HONOR Win series. Digital Chat Station adds that the phones have active cooling fans. In fact, the official images, such as the one seen at the top of this page, show “Ultra Fan” branding on the back. A cooling fan enables better sustained performance, which means you shouldn’t see significantly degraded performance over long gaming sessions.

In saying so, the firm’s GT phones didn’t push the limits when it came to camera, display, and other capabilities. We therefore aren’t expecting the HONOR Win devices to differ in this regard. The phones are scheduled to launch in China on December 26, but we hope they eventually come to global markets.

Follow