How to get Snapchat notifications on your Apple Watch

If you have both an iPhone and an Apple Watch, you don’t have to take your phone out every time you get a notification. Simply lift your watch to get your messages instead. If you want to get Snapchat notifications on your Apple Watch — or indeed any app notifications on the Apple Watch — you’ve come to the right place.

QUICK ANSWER To get Snapchat notifications on the Apple Watch, ensure that Snapchat notifications are enabled on both the iPhone and the Snapchat iPhone app. Open the Watch app on your paired iPhone, go to Notifications, scroll down to Snapchat, and toggle it on.

How to get Snapchat notifications on the Apple Watch There is currently no dedicated Apple Watch app for Snapchat. However, you can view Snapchat notifications on your Apple Watch. Once notifications are enabled, your Watch will merely mirror what’s happening on your paired iPhone. On your paired iPhone, open Settings > Notifications > Snapchat . Ensure that all notifications are enabled. You don’t need to enable the sound if you don’t want to.

. Ensure that all notifications are enabled. You don’t need to enable the sound if you don’t want to. At the bottom of the screen, tap Snapchat Notification Settings . This will take you to the Notifications section of the Snapchat app. Enable the notifications you want to receive and disable the ones you don’t.

. This will take you to the section of the Snapchat app. Enable the notifications you want to receive and disable the ones you don’t. Open the Watch app on your paired iPhone. Tap the My Watch tab, then tap Notifications. Scroll down to Snapchat and toggle it on.

FAQs

Can I specify which Snapchat notifications I receive on my Apple Watch? No, once you toggle on Snapchat notifications, you will be sent everything. The only way to control which ones you want to receive is to disable the ones you don’t want in the actual Snapchat iPhone app. But that means you won’t get those notifications on your iPhone, either.

Can I use the Snapchat app on my Apple Watch? There is currently no Snapchat app for the Apple Watch. You can only get your Snapchat iPhone notifications mirrored to your watch, nothing else.

Comments