This MagSafe gaming controller is giving LG Wing vibes, and we are here for it

TL;DR Abxylute is planning to release a Bluetooth gaming controller that takes advantage of MagSafe/Qi2.

When attached to your phone, the controller can live out of way on the back, and pivot down for a quick gaming session.

Sales are set to begin this October, but pricing has yet to be revealed.

Who doesn’t love it when phones get a little weird? Foldables are cool and all (especially when we start getting into multi-fold territory) but when it comes to one-of-a-kind designs, there’s nothing that can really hold a candle to the screen-twisting LG Wing. The days of LG smartphones may firmly be in the past, but we can still enjoy a little Wing-style action thanks to an upcoming accessory that will help transform your phone into the next best thing.

We’re looking at the Snap-On Mobile Gamepad from Abxylute, which the company is now teasing ahead of plans to launch sometime this October. The idea is simple: Take a straightforward Bluetooth controller, but then give it a MagSafe ring for magnetically attaching to your phone’s back, where it can pivot out to the side.

That sounds perfect for pairing with a phone like the new Pixel 10 series, now equipped with Qi2 magnets. Or if you’re not lucky enough to be rocking a phone with direct support, Abxylute notes that you can just equip your handset with a magnetic adapter.

The product in the video Abxylute shared today is admittedly an early prototype, which explains the 3D-printed look. With October creeping up fast, hopefully the company is able to push past that phase and get this ready to start selling, soon.

The controller features a built-in battery, and recharges with a USB-C port on the bottom edge. We’ve got a pair of analog sticks, D-pad, array of face buttons, and what looks like a couple shoulder triggers.

There’s no firm word on pricing just yet, but in response to questions, the company tries to assure shoppers that this is not anything that needs to break the bank, saying, “it’s a pretty small and simple device. It won’t be terrifying, promise.”

